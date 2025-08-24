 Pune Horse Racing: Chagall Lifts Dr. S. R. Captain Salver In Style
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsPune Horse Racing: Chagall Lifts Dr. S. R. Captain Salver In Style

Pune Horse Racing: Chagall Lifts Dr. S. R. Captain Salver In Style

Ridden with precision by jockey S. Siddharth, Chagall timed his run to perfection to beat Alpine Star by over a length

Joe WilliamsUpdated: Sunday, August 24, 2025, 06:40 PM IST
article-image
Representational pic |

Chagall from the stables of master trainer Pesi Shroff stole the spotlight by winning the prestigious Dr. S. R. Captain Salver, the feature event on the Special Day of the Pune racing season, held at the Pune Racecourse on Sunday. Ridden with precision by jockey S. Siddharth, Chagall timed his run to perfection to beat Alpine Star by over a length in the keenly contested mile-long (1600m) race, which drew a field of nine contenders.

It was Emperor Roderic who set the early pace and led the field as they negotiated the backstretch. The race looked well within his grasp as the runners turned for home, but Chagall — who was strategically positioned in fourth for most of the journey — surged ahead with a sudden burst of acceleration in the final furlong.

Read Also
Pune Horse Racing: Pride’s Prince Favoured For Dr. S. R. Captain Salver
article-image

Siddharth, showing excellent judgement and composure, guided his mount through the pack and charged ahead in the final stages to seal a commanding victory, much to the delight of his supporters.

Tote favourite Pride's Prince, who had garnered significant attention ahead of the race, failed to live up to expectations and faded out to finish a disappointing fifth. Interestingly, Pride's Prince was the only one among the two public favourites of the day who failed to make it to the judge’s frame, as five favourites obliged in their respective outings.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Politics: Tanaji Sawant’s Meeting With Shinde Sparks Speculation Of Comeback
Maharashtra Politics: Tanaji Sawant’s Meeting With Shinde Sparks Speculation Of Comeback
'Honest People Don't Need To Impress': Bigg Boss 19 Contestant Abhishek Bajaj On How He Is Planning To Impress Salman Khan - Exclusive
'Honest People Don't Need To Impress': Bigg Boss 19 Contestant Abhishek Bajaj On How He Is Planning To Impress Salman Khan - Exclusive
Mumbai News: Massive Fire Breaks Out In Goregaon High-Rise, No Injuries Reported
Mumbai News: Massive Fire Breaks Out In Goregaon High-Rise, No Injuries Reported
'Insider Trading': Mahua Moitra Slams SEBI After Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s Wife Sells Entire 7% Stake In Nazara Technologies Ahead Of Online Gaming Bill
'Insider Trading': Mahua Moitra Slams SEBI After Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s Wife Sells Entire 7% Stake In Nazara Technologies Ahead Of Online Gaming Bill
Read Also
Pune Horse Racing: Yash Narredu Guides Fourth Wing To Victory In FD Wadia Trophy
article-image

Among the professionals, Aditya Waydande and Yash Narredu had a memorable day at the office, each scoring a double and underlining their consistency this season.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Sportvot x FPJ: MM Tournament Pickleball Brings High-Energy Action To Bangalore

Sportvot x FPJ: MM Tournament Pickleball Brings High-Energy Action To Bangalore

Sportvot x FPJ: Hyderabad Open 2025 Witness High-Octane Action

Sportvot x FPJ: Hyderabad Open 2025 Witness High-Octane Action

Close Call! Enea Bastianini Escapes Mishap After Mid-Race Slip, Narrowly Avoids Collision With...

Close Call! Enea Bastianini Escapes Mishap After Mid-Race Slip, Narrowly Avoids Collision With...

Will Anaya Bangar Enter Bigg Boss 19 House During The Show's Grand Premiere? She Reveals Her Answer

Will Anaya Bangar Enter Bigg Boss 19 House During The Show's Grand Premiere? She Reveals Her Answer

Cooper Connolly's Bow & Arrow Celebration Goes Viral After Dismissing Dewald Brevis During AUS Vs SA...

Cooper Connolly's Bow & Arrow Celebration Goes Viral After Dismissing Dewald Brevis During AUS Vs SA...