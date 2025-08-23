 Pune Horse Racing: Pride’s Prince Favoured For Dr. S. R. Captain Salver
Pune Horse Racing: Pride's Prince Favoured For Dr. S. R. Captain Salver

Pune Horse Racing: Pride’s Prince Favoured For Dr. S. R. Captain Salver

Chagal and Alpine Star are likely to be the main challengers in this competitive eight-furlong contest

Joe WilliamsUpdated: Saturday, August 23, 2025, 08:41 PM IST
article-image
Representational pic |

Pride’s Prince, the five-year-old gelding, appeals as the top contender for the Dr. S. R. Captain Salver — the feature event of the special Pune meeting scheduled at the Pune racecourse on Sunday.

Trained by Imtiaz A. Sait and to be partnered by jockey Antony Raj S, Pride’s Prince has had 18 career starts with five victories. The gelding has shown marked improvement in recent track work and is expected to have the edge over his rivals.

Chagal and Alpine Star are likely to be the main challengers in this competitive eight-furlong contest.

First race: 1: 25 PM

Selections

1. The So Perfect Plate: 1 (3), 2. (4)

2. The Act In Time Plate: 1 (1), 2. (2)

3: The Capitulate Plate: 1 (2), 2. (2)

4: The Pune Times Mirror Trophy: 1. (3), 2. (1), 3. (6)

5. The Nana Raghunath Salver: 1. (2), 2. (1), 3. (3)

6. The Dr. S. R. Captain Salver: 1. Pride's Prince (2), 2. Chagall (5) 3. Alpine Star (4)

7. The Spark Of Gold Plate: 1. (4), 2. (1), 3. (8)

