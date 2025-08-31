 Ganesh Festival Surge: Pune Metro Witnesses Highest Rush With 3.68 Lakh Passengers
On the occasion of the Ganesh Festival, Metro sees the highest rush on Saturday. A massive 3,68,516 passengers chose the metro service throughout the day, with 2,01,343 travelling on the Pimpri to Swargate line and 1,67,173 on the Vanaz to Ramwadi route.

The Pune Metro has become the first choice for commuters due to the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited's (PMPML) poor service quality, rising fares, outdated buses, and frequent bus failures.

While the Pune Metro continues to expand and offer clean, air-conditioned, timely and affordable services, PMPML buses are frequently stuck in traffic, face breakdowns, and lack even basic shelters for passengers during the rains.

Recently, the Pune Metro has made a special appeal to passengers during Ganeshotsav. 

Devotees coming from Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation Station to Swargate Station (Line 1) should use Kasba Peth Station for Ganesh Darshan and enjoy the darshan of the nearby Ganesha by travelling on foot from here.

Devotees coming from Vanaz station to Ramwadi station should get down at Pune Municipal Corporation station, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Udyan station or Deccan Gymkhana station for darshan and then walk for Ganesh darshan. 

Also, to avoid crowding at the ticket counter, emphasis should be placed on the use of digital tickets, WhatsApp tickets or Pune Metro's One Pune Card.  

Elderly, women and needy persons should be given priority to use lifts. Escalators and stairs should be used as much as possible. While entering or exiting the stations, queues should be formed at the entrances and exits. Avoid crowding in those areas.

