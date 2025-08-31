Pune Couple Caught Kissing By Riverside; 'Is This Our Culture?' Fume Netizens | X

Pune: Social media users have expressed anger at a couple caught kissing on camera on a riverside in Pune. Pune, known as the cultural capital of India, has seen netizens slam this photo, saying it is ruining Pune's culture and demanding accountability from the administration and government.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

An X (formerly Twitter) user named Sarang Yadwadkar posted a photo of a young couple kissing and posed a question directly to the government. He said, "This is the Promenade of Pune RFD. Is this what BJP leaders want? Is this what our corrupt bureaucrats want? Is this what Punekars want? And, is this what we are paying for?"

The photo, taken on a riverside in Pune, has again sparked a debate over the ambitious River Front Development (RFD) project by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC). The RFD is being opposed by Punekars and environmentalists for multiple reasons, including environmental deterioration. The administration has maintained its stance, stating it is for the rejuvenation of the rivers.

Multiple replies and quotes were seen for this tweet. Pimpri-Chinchwad-based environmentalist Prashant Raul tagged Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, and PCMC Commissioner Shekhar Singh and tweeted, "See your dream becoming true... It's a perfect place for druggists and drinkers, and may be of good use for prostitutes also. As Mrs. @fadnavis_amruta also asked women to take it as a professional career, so maybe it's a good business centre."

One X user ironically commented, "Those poor, common citizens can't afford the exorbitant costs of lodges and OYO rooms. Recognising this, our @mohol_murlidhar Anna approved this public system during his tenure as mayor, and that's why Anna became a Member of Parliament. He cares about these mischievous Pune residents, which is why he made this arrangement."

While another X user defended the couple, saying, "The couple are only venting their feelings. They surely hurt the sensibilities of a city unused to a public display of affection. But what about when the river, throttled by embankments and loaded with pluvial + fluvial flows, vents off her energy by spilling cusecs over into the city?"