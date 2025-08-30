Pimpri-Chinchwad Crime: Nine Held For Beating Man To Death Over Love Affair In Pimple Gurav

Sangvi Police Station | File Photo

Pimpri-Chinchwad: A case has been registered against 11 people for beating a man to death in Pimpri-Chinchwad's Pimple Gurav area. The reason behind this murder was that the deceased had a love affair with the daughter of the accused's family. They opposed this marriage; hence, they killed the man. The incident happened on July 22 in the Pimple Gurav area, and a case was registered regarding this at the Sangvi Police Station on Friday evening.

Ravi Kisan Ghegat (age 45, resident of Bund Garden) has complained to the Sangvi Police Station. His son, Rameshwar (age 26), was killed in this incident.

A case has been registered against Prashant Vinod Khokar, Karan Vinod Khokar (both residents of Kondhwa), Surendra Hari Sarsar, Prashant Hari Sarsar, Sagar Hari Sarsar (residents of Pimpri), Akshay Sarsar, Yuvraj Solanki, Navin Piwal, Vinod Solanki (residents of Pune) and two women.

They all have been booked under the BNS sections 103 (punishment for murder), 189 (unlawful assembly), 191 (rioting), 190 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), 351 (criminal intimidation), and 126 (wrongful restraint).

According to police reports, the deceased, Rameshwar, and a girl related to the accused family had been in a love affair for the last couple of years. The family was opposed to this. The accused called the deceased to meet them at their residence in the Pimple Gurav area. The deceased went there, where he was wrongfully restrained and beaten all over his body with punches and kicks. They also beat him with a belt and choked him with a rope, resulting in severe injury. He was taken to Sassoon General Hospital for treatment.

A police official told the Free Press Journal, "The victim and the accused family are related to each other. The accused family opposed the marriage due to the criminal record of the deceased and the family relations. The girl broke off their relationship, but the deceased still wanted to marry. This was the reason they called him and brutally murdered him."

Police said that the deceased had a rape case of a minor registered at the Daund Police Station, where he has been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) of 2012. An accidental death report (ADR) was registered with the Bund Garden Police Station in Pune, which transferred the case to the Sangvi Police Station, and a murder case was registered on Friday evening. Police reports further state that the cause of death was a severe injury to the private parts. Rameshwar was lured to their residence by their promise of a way out of the situation and to discuss the future.

Police Inspector (Crime) Amol Nandekar is investigating the matter further. He told the FPJ, "In this matter, nine of the accused have already been arrested, and two of the lady accused are on the run. However, soon they will be arrested."