Pimpri-Chinchwad Crime: Dighi Police Arrest Five For Murder Of 17-Year-Old 'Married Man' On Suspicion Of Theft

Dighi Police Station | File Photo

Pimpri-Chinchwad: A shocking murder case has come forward in Pimpri-Chinchwad, where a 17-year-old minor scrap picker was beaten to death by a group of five people. This incident happened in a labour camp in the Dighi area on Monday. The group, all residents of the labour camp, suspected the victim of committing theft in their camp. The deceased victim in this case was married with a kid and another on the way.

A case regarding this was filed late at night on Friday when his wife complained to the Dighi Police Station. A case has been registered against Anil Gandheshwar Ram (age 33), Gautam Kumar Ramchandra Prasad (age 22), Brijesh Kumar Prasad (age 24), Kamlesh Lalji Yadav (age 20), and Shailendra Kumar Vachan Prasad (age 23), and all of them have been arrested. A man named Munnu (age 36), with full details not known yet, is currently absconding.

All of them have been booked under the BNS Sections 103 (punishment for murder), 118 (voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 115 (voluntarily causing hurt), 126 (wrongful restraint), 127 (wrongful confinement), 190 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), and 191 (rioting) and relevant sections of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act of 1989.

According to police reports, a 17-year-old scrap picker was in the Dudulgaon area, picking up scrap at 2 a.m. on Monday. All the accused are residents of a labour camp in the nearby area. While the deceased was picking up the garbage, the group suspected him of theft and confronted him. They called him "thief, thief" and caught him. They allegedly confined him in a tin shed at the labour camp. Police said that they beat him with punches, kicks, and an iron pipe, which led to him being seriously injured.

Read Also Pune Police Arrest Absconding Man Who Shared Woman's Objectionable Videos On Social Media

A police official told the Free Press Journal, "They beat him for hours, and he got seriously injured. He was taken to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries while the treatment was ongoing. The deceased, despite being underage, was married and had a kid. His wife is pregnant with another child, who has complained to the police station. The deceased and his wife have no permanant residence; they keep on changing their locations, but currently they were living in the Chakan area."

Senior Police Inspector Bapu Dhere, in charge of the Dighi Police Station, told FPJ, "The incident happened late at night on August 25th. We have detained 5 accused; the other is absconding. The deceased died while receiving treatment, and his wife has complained to the police station. The search for the absconding accused is ongoing."

Police sources said that according to the identification documents, the age of the victim was 17 years old, as he was born in December 2007.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (MIDC Bhosari Division) Anil Kumar Koli is investigating this case.