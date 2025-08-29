Pune Police Arrest Absconding Man Who Shared Woman's Objectionable Videos On Social Media |

The Sahakarnagar police have arrested a 38-year-old truck driver from Karnataka who had been on the run after allegedly assaulting a woman and later circulating her objectionable photos and videos on social media.

The accused was arrested at the Goa-Maharashtra border. The accused has been identified as Vikram Chandrakant Butiya (38), resident of Chowdiya Nagar, Jamkhandi, Bagalkot district, Karnataka.

According to police, on July 2, Butiya allegedly assaulted the complainant at her residence. He reportedly beat her with fists, kicks, and a wooden stick after she hid a liquor bottle he had brought.

Acting on the incident, she lodged an FIR at the Sahakar Nagar police station. Keeping anger over the complainant, Butiya uploaded the woman’s objectionable photos and videos on social media before absconding from Pune.

Vithhal Pawar, senior Police inspector of Sahkar Nagar Police Station, said, “The continuous circulation of these clips caused the victim severe mental distress, and she even tried to commit suicide. She was later counselled by the Bharosa Cell. Acting on a tip-off, a dedicated team followed his trail from Karnataka to Goa and finally intercepted him at Anandi Hotel in Banda, Sindhudurg district.”

“The accused had been frequently changing locations to evade arrest. Despite this, our team pursued him across states and managed to arrest him. During interrogation, Butiya confessed to the crime. Furthermore, the investigation is underway,” Pawar added.