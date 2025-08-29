Pune To Host First 'Sansad Sports Festival' In November, Says MP Murlidhar Mohol |

"PM Narendra Modi, who is making every effort to realise the dream of a developed India, has proposed the concept of 'Sansad Sports Festival' with the slogan 'Fit Youth for Developed India'. To realise his concept of 'Fit India', the first 'Sansad Sports Festival' will be organised in Pune in November,” said Union Minister for Cooperation and Civil Aviation, Pune MP Murlidhar Mohol, in a press conference on Friday.

The press conference held at Deccan Gymkhana on the occasion of National Sports Day was attended by MP Sports Festival Chief Coordinator and Shiv Chhatrapati Awardee Manoj Erande, Olympic athlete and Arjuna Award winner Manoj Pingle, former Indian hockey team captain and Arjuna Award winner Rekha Bhide, Arjuna Award winner kabaddi player Shantaram Jadhav, Arjuna Award winner Vilas Kathure, former cricketer Kedar Jadhav, wrestler Sandeep Bhondve, Hindkesari Yogesh Dodke, and others.

The organising committee includes shooter and Khel Ratna Award winner Anjali Bhagwat, Arjuna Award winner kabaddi player Surekha Dravid, chess grandmaster Abhijit Kunte, along with national and international players from Pune.

Mohol said, "To instil sports culture in the country, the Sansad Sports Festival is being organised under 'Fit India'. In this festival, along with athletes, senior citizens, and the disabled will get an opportunity to show their skills.”

“There will be competitions in all sports played at the international level, including Indian sports. Thousands of players will participate in 33 types of sports competitions. Chess and carrom will be held for senior citizens, basketball and swimming competitions for the disabled," added Mohol.

Manoj Erande, Shiv Chhatrapati Awardee, said, "33 types of sports competitions will be held in the Sansad Sports Festival. Around twenty to twenty-five thousand players will participate in them. Since the head of the organising committee, Murlidhar Mohol, himself is a player and wrestler, he has an affection for the players. His meticulous planning will be important for this competition to be successful. Sports, players and sports enthusiasts will be the top priority in this competition."

Manoj Pingle, Ex Indian Boxer, Olympian, and Arjuna Awardee, said, “There was never a shortage of talented players in the country. But they were not getting the necessary support from the government. The PM gave importance to sports, provided the facilities required by the players. We are seeing the results of this in the form of medals. In the last eleven years, all sports have started gaining popularity. Sports culture is taking root effectively in the country.”

Vilas Kathure, Arjuna Awardee, said that the sports sector is also developing rapidly in the country. As infrastructure is being created in rural areas, too, players are getting a platform to prove their talent. The culture of sports is being seen taking root from the metropolis to the village levels. Its good results are that players from remote areas are also seen winning medals.”