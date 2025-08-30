Eco-Friendly Ganeshotsav: Latur Shelter Home Creates Ganesha Idol Made From Leaves |

While the Ganesh festival is usually marked by grand decorations, thermocol, and plastic idols, a shelter home in Latur has taken a different path by celebrating in an eco-friendly way.

At Majha Ghar, run by Manus Pratishthan, an eco-conscious Ganesh festival has been organised, where the idol of Lord Ganesha is crafted entirely from sacred leaves of various trees and plants. This is said to be the first leaf Ganpati of Marathwada.

The idol, created with leaves of banyan, peepal, bel, kanchan, kadamb, karanj, neem, mango, and other medicinal plants, emphasises the deep bond between spirituality and nature.

Instead of harmful chemical colours, natural elements like turmeric, cow dung, and soil were used to decorate. The initiative highlights how religious traditions can be celebrated while keeping the environment safe.

Organisers explained that every leaf used in the idol carries medicinal and spiritual value. This eco-friendly Ganesh not only spreads devotion but also teaches society the importance of sustainability and harmony with nature.

As part of the 11-day celebrations, lectures on the lives of 11 great personalities will be conducted, and children at the shelter home have resolved to read biographies and autobiographies of great personalities as part of the Ganesh festival celebration, said Sharad Zare, founder of Majha Ghar.

An eco-friendly message has been conveyed through this year’s Ganesh installation — conserve trees, save water, avoid plastic carry bags, and refrain from using plastic-based decorative materials.

The installation highlights how tree leaves absorb a variety of medicinal properties from the universe and, once dried, decompose into natural manure, enriching the soil’s fertility. Trees not only provide oxygen but also support human existence through their leaves, fruits, and seeds.

This celebration sought to remind people that the survival of humanity is deeply rooted in the protection and preservation of nature, he added.

This inspiring initiative at Majha Ghar has set an example for the entire region, proving that devotion and environmental responsibility can go hand in hand.