Hingoli Crop Loss: Heavy Rains Destroy Kharif Crops On 86K Hectares Of Land | File Photo

The standing crops in the Hingoli district were destroyed in the Hingoli district due to heavy rains in the district for the past few days. In a survey conducted by the agriculture and the revenue departments collectively, it has been found that the Kharif crop on 86,404 hectares of land were destroyed.

The most losses were caused in Hingoli and Kalamnuru talukas in the district while the less losses were reported in Basmath taluka. The district administration will soon submit the report of the losses to the divisional commissioner office, after which, the farmers will get the compensation.

At the beginning of the rainy season, the rain was less till the end of July. The rain was sufficient only for the Kharif crops, but the big and small dams, nullahas, lake and rivers remained empty. The water storage in the district was inadequate.

However, at the beginning of August, the rainfall was adequate and in the second week heavy rains were witnessed. Now, the flood-like situation has existed in the district. The standing crops of Soybean, cotton, Jawar, Tur, Mug, Udad and others were destroyed in the farms.

In Hingoli taluka, 32,200 farmers incurred crop losses on 27,047 hectares of land, 31,360 farmers on 29,656 hectares of land in Kalamnuri taluka, 14,800 farmers on 14,930 hectares in Sengaon, 7,900 farmers on 9,218 hectares land in Aundha Nagnath.

District collector Rahul Gupta has directed the mandal officers, patwari, gram sevaks and agriculture assistance of the agriculture and revenue departments to conduct the panchnamas of the crop losses by personally visiting the farms.

Read Also Pune Residents Outraged Over Inflated Electricity Bills, Demand Action From MSEDCL

It was found that the farmers have incurred losses on 86,404 hectares of land. The report of the losses will be sent to the divisional commissioner office soon and then the procedure for paying the compensation to the farmers will be conducted, the sources said.