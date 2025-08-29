Man Attempts To Shoot Ex-Girlfriend In Pune’s Baner, Flees As Gun Misfires | Representational image

A shocking incident of gunfire came to light from the Baner Jurisdiction on Friday, where a young man allegedly tried to shoot his former girlfriend after their breakup. The incident occurred around 10 a.m. near Ganraj Chowk, on the road leading to Veer Bhadranagar in Baner.

According to police, the youth intercepted the woman while she was on her way to work and attempted to fire at her with a pistol. Fortunately, the gun misfired, and no bullet was discharged. However, the accused allegedly assaulted the woman before fleeing the spot.

Senior Police Inspector Chandrashekhar Sawant of Baner Police Station, speaking to FPJ, said, “Both the accused and the victim are residents of Pimpri-Chinchwad. The woman was undergoing an internship at a company in Baner, and Friday was her last day. After knowing this, the accused followed her and confronted her near Ganraj Chowk.”

“After the gun misfired, the accused escaped from the scene. A case of ‘attempt to murder’ has been registered, and we have launched a manhunt to trace him soon. He will be arrested,” added Sawant.