 National Sports Day: Dhule Collector Felicitates 47 Athletes For Their National, International Achievements
District Collector Bhagyashree Vispute said, "The players of the district should excel in various sports and make Dhule's name bright at the national and international level. The administration will provide all possible help for this.”

Vijay PathakUpdated: Friday, August 29, 2025, 11:18 PM IST
On the occasion of National Sports Day, 47 players from Dhule who have excelled at the international and national level were felicitated by dignitaries. These players were honoured with certificates, cheques and bouquets. The program was held at the District Planning Building in the District Collector's Office.  

Speaking on the occasion, District Collector Bhagyashree Vispute said, "The players of the district should excel in various sports and make Dhule's name bright at the national and international level. The administration will provide all possible help for this.”  

District Sports Officer Manohar Patil, while speaking on this occasion, explained the importance of National Sports Day. At the beginning of the program, the Collector worshipped the portrait of Major Dhyan Chand and lit a lamp. 

After that, all the players took the oath, and prizes were distributed to the winners of the essay competition based on the life of the late Khashaba Jadhav. 

Also, 17 players were honoured with scholarships. The program was introduced by District Sports Officer Manohar Patil. Yogeshwari Mistry conducted the program, while Sridhar Kothavade presented the vote of thanks. 

On this occasion, MLA Raghavendra Patil, District Collector Bhagyashree Vispute, District Sports Officer Manohar Patil, Sports Officer Rekha Patil, Secretary of Dhule Sports Federation Pandharinath Badgujar, Dhule District Physical Education Association Secretary Anand Pawar, National Training Association Secretary Sunil Chaudhary, and Maharashtra Netball Association's Yogesh Wagh and other dignitaries were present.

