Waluj MIDC Police Arrest Duo, Recover Six Stolen Bikes Worth Rs 2.7 Lakh |

The Waluj MIDC police arrested two listed motorcycle thieves and seized six motorcycles from them stolen from Waluj MIDC and Pundlinagar areas. Police said that a motorcycle (MH20 GM 5395) worth Rs 40,000 was stolen from the Waluj MIDC area.

The police were investigating the case. During the investigation, it was found that the listed criminals Anand Sunil Bansode (21, Jogeshwari) and Ajay Suresh Chavan (24, Toki Bargirpur, Gangapur taluka) had stolen this motorcycle. The police arrested both of them.

During interrogation, they confessed that they had stolen five motorcycles from Waluj area and one from the Pundliknagar police station jurisdiction. They told the police that they had hidden the stolen motorcycles in the Toki area.

The police took both of them to the spot and seized six stolen motorcycles worth Rs 2.70 lakh. Their accomplice Vikas Dnyaneshwar Pawar (Shrirampur) is at large and the police have launched a massive manhunt for him.

The police action was executed under the guidance of CP Praveen Pawar, DCP Pankaj Atulkar, ACP Sanjay Sanap, PI Rameshwar Gade by API Manoj Shinde, Jalinder Randhe, Babasaheb Kakade, Suresh Bhise, Santosh Bamnath, Lakhan Ghusinge, Suresh Kache, Samadhan Patil, Nitin Iname, Shivnarayan Nagare, Vaibhav Gaikwad and others.