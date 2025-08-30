Unidentified Body Found In Pune's Khadakwasla Dam; Residents Panic & Alert Local Police

Khadakwasla Dam | File Photo

Pune: Residents in Pune's Khadakwasla were shocked to see a dead body in the Khadakwasla Dam waters on Friday midnight. Villagers of Sonapur, in Haveli Taluka near the foothills of Sinhagad Fort, found a dead body floating in the reservoir. The Police Patil (Village Police Head), Gauri Chavan of Sonapur Village, reported the incident to the Haveli Police Station.

Police officials and local villagers visited the spot. Even in the dark, the body was retrieved. A panchnama (official police report) was prepared, and the police then sent the body to Sassoon General Hospital for an autopsy. The deceased was a man aged around 30 to 40 years old. His identity is yet to be determined.

Police have reached out to other authorities for missing person complaints that match the man's description. Haveli Police officials stated that the investigation is ongoing to determine if this was an unfortunate accident, a case of suicide, or a more sinister event like a murder.

Meanwhile, due to continuous rainfall in the dam’s catchment area, water levels in Khadakwasla Dam have risen, and the reservoir is nearly full. Local authorities have advised residents not to enter water bodies and to remain cautious. Water is being discharged from the dam as required. The Pune District Administration has expressed satisfaction, as the Khadakwasla Dam chain, vital for meeting the city’s water needs, is now nearing full capacity.