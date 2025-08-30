 Unidentified Body Found In Pune's Khadakwasla Dam; Residents Panic & Alert Local Police
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneUnidentified Body Found In Pune's Khadakwasla Dam; Residents Panic & Alert Local Police

Unidentified Body Found In Pune's Khadakwasla Dam; Residents Panic & Alert Local Police

Police officials and local villagers visited the spot. Even in the dark, the body was retrieved. A panchnama (official police report) was prepared, and the police then sent the body to Sassoon General Hospital for an autopsy. The deceased was a man aged around 30 to 40 years old. His identity is yet to be determined

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, August 30, 2025, 06:07 PM IST
article-image
Khadakwasla Dam | File Photo

Pune: Residents in Pune's Khadakwasla were shocked to see a dead body in the Khadakwasla Dam waters on Friday midnight. Villagers of Sonapur, in Haveli Taluka near the foothills of Sinhagad Fort, found a dead body floating in the reservoir. The Police Patil (Village Police Head), Gauri Chavan of Sonapur Village, reported the incident to the Haveli Police Station.

Police officials and local villagers visited the spot. Even in the dark, the body was retrieved. A panchnama (official police report) was prepared, and the police then sent the body to Sassoon General Hospital for an autopsy. The deceased was a man aged around 30 to 40 years old. His identity is yet to be determined.

Read Also
Pune Crime: Argument Over Bus Pass Leads To Molestation Of Woman Conductor In Hadapsar PMPML Bus;...
article-image

Police have reached out to other authorities for missing person complaints that match the man's description. Haveli Police officials stated that the investigation is ongoing to determine if this was an unfortunate accident, a case of suicide, or a more sinister event like a murder.

Meanwhile, due to continuous rainfall in the dam’s catchment area, water levels in Khadakwasla Dam have risen, and the reservoir is nearly full. Local authorities have advised residents not to enter water bodies and to remain cautious. Water is being discharged from the dam as required. The Pune District Administration has expressed satisfaction, as the Khadakwasla Dam chain, vital for meeting the city’s water needs, is now nearing full capacity.

FPJ Shorts
'HC Has Not Cancelled SI Recruitment But Has Forwarded Observations To Govt': Rajasthan Law Minister Jogaram Patel
'HC Has Not Cancelled SI Recruitment But Has Forwarded Observations To Govt': Rajasthan Law Minister Jogaram Patel
Nita Ambani's Dream Ganesh Utsav: Decor Handcrafted From Flowers, Ferns; It's Nature Reconstructed
Nita Ambani's Dream Ganesh Utsav: Decor Handcrafted From Flowers, Ferns; It's Nature Reconstructed
Uttar Pradesh News: CM Yogi Adityanath Conducts Aerial Survey Of Flood-Hit Areas In Ghazipur; VIDEO
Uttar Pradesh News: CM Yogi Adityanath Conducts Aerial Survey Of Flood-Hit Areas In Ghazipur; VIDEO
RRC WCR Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Application Process Begins For 2,865 Posts; Check Eligibility, Selection Process
RRC WCR Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Application Process Begins For 2,865 Posts; Check Eligibility, Selection Process

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Unidentified Body Found In Pune's Khadakwasla Dam; Residents Panic & Alert Local Police

Unidentified Body Found In Pune's Khadakwasla Dam; Residents Panic & Alert Local Police

Pune Crime: Argument Over Bus Pass Leads To Molestation Of Woman Conductor In Hadapsar PMPML Bus;...

Pune Crime: Argument Over Bus Pass Leads To Molestation Of Woman Conductor In Hadapsar PMPML Bus;...

Pimpri-Chinchwad: PCMC's Thergaon Hospital Recognised For DNB Degree Program; Four Seats Approved

Pimpri-Chinchwad: PCMC's Thergaon Hospital Recognised For DNB Degree Program; Four Seats Approved

Pune Ganeshotsav 2025: Patients Moved To Tears As They Witness Dagdusheth Ganpati Aarti Via VR...

Pune Ganeshotsav 2025: Patients Moved To Tears As They Witness Dagdusheth Ganpati Aarti Via VR...

Pune Crime: Man Booked For Raping Woman After False Promise Of Marriage

Pune Crime: Man Booked For Raping Woman After False Promise Of Marriage