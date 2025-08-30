 Pimpri-Chinchwad: PCMC's Thergaon Hospital Recognised For DNB Degree Program; Four Seats Approved
Updated: Saturday, August 30, 2025, 03:25 PM IST
article-image
New Thergaon Hospital, Pimpri-Chinchwad | File Photo

Pimpri-Chinchwad: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS), New Delhi, has approved four seats for the 2025 academic session of the DNB (General Medicine) Postgraduate Degree program at the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation’s (PCMC) New Thergaon Hospital, announced Municipal Commissioner and Administrator Shekhar Singh. He called this a historic milestone for Pimpri Chinchwad.

NBEMS, New Delhi, had previously approved a total of 22 seats for Postgraduate Diploma programs at three PCMC hospitals: 12 at Thergaon Hospital, eight at Akurdi Hospital, and two at Bhosari Hospital. These courses have already begun. Similarly, the National Medical Council had previously started a postgraduate degree program at PCMC’s Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial (YCM) Hospital. The new approval for the postgraduate degree program at Thergaon Hospital by NBEMS will further strengthen the municipal corporation's healthcare services.

article-image

This new recognition will enhance the academic and medical capabilities of the New Thergaon Hospital. PCMC hospitals serve a large number of patients daily, offering advanced diagnostic facilities in addition to a wide range of treatments. Providing medical students with hands-on experience, active participation in patient care, and guidance from senior specialist doctors will promote their all-around development. This will also raise the standard of patient care and provide citizens with more effective and prompt healthcare services.

With these NBEMS programs, PCMC hospitals will not only be limited to providing healthcare but will also develop into important centres for medical education and training. This will give medical students the opportunity to acquire modern medical knowledge and play a vital role in the future of healthcare.

article-image

PCMC Commissioner Shekhar Singh said, "The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation is constantly striving to improve its healthcare system. Our goal is to provide high-quality healthcare, modern facilities, and a skilled workforce, as well as to create opportunities for education and research. The approval of the DNB postgraduate degree program at New Thergaon Hospital underscores the credibility and capability of our hospitals. By providing medical education, we will train skilled doctors for the future, which will help citizens receive higher quality healthcare."

Chief Health Officer Dr Laxman Gophane said, "This recognition for Thergaon Hospital is the result of many years of continuous hard work. It will benefit students by providing high-quality training, practical experience in the medical field, and expert guidance. This process will strengthen patient care and also promote academic and research work."

