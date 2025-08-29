Pimpri-Chinchwad: PCMC’s Participatory Budget 2025–26 Sees Strong Citizen Response; Commissioner Calls For More Ideas

Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) | Sourced

Just days after its launch on August 15, the Participatory Budget 2025–26 of Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) is already drawing an enthusiastic response from citizens. Residents across all eight zones have begun submitting proposals for roads, parks, footpaths, water supply and other essential works, underscoring the growing popularity of this citizen-driven initiative.

PCMC has reserved an amount equivalent to 10% of its property tax collections from each zone for projects chosen through public participation. Last year, over Rs 136.98 crore was allocated to 499 works based on citizen suggestions, ranging from new school buildings in Ravet to upgraded roads in Punawale and footpaths in Charholi.

This year too, early participation signals that residents are keen to shape the priorities in their neighbourhoods. Civic officials said the response received so far indicates strong awareness and trust in the process, with proposals steadily coming in both through online submissions and ward office counters.

PCMC Commissioner Shekhar Singh, appealing to residents, said, “The participatory budget is your chance to directly decide how civic funds are used in your area. We are already seeing good response from citizens, and I urge many more to register their proposals. The strength of this initiative lies in the diversity and depth of citizen participation.”

To make participation simple, PCMC has provided an online platform for residents to submit their proposals. Citizens can directly register their ideas here: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/D8TBZRH

The window for proposal submissions will remain open until September 15.