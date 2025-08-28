Pune: Hadapsar Turns Into A Danger Zone As Roads Crumble During Monsoon (PHOTOS) | Sourced

The residents of the Hadapsar industrial area in Pune are troubled by bad roads, and their issues have further worsened because of heavy rains. The roads have been in a state of disrepair for several months, causing great inconvenience to the residents.

The potholes and uneven surfaces have made it extremely difficult for vehicles to navigate, leading to frequent accidents and damage to vehicles. The roads have become waterlogged, posing a serious risk to pedestrians and motorists alike.

"Despite several complaints to the local authorities, no action has been taken to address the issue. We want the authorities to take prompt action to repair the roads. Especially the stretch leading to Shinde Vasti. The heavy garbage vehicles move on these roads, and even other heavy construction utility vehicles move, and sometimes the garbage and soil also get spilt, which makes the roads even more slippery. Commuting on these roads has become so risky. Every time you are out on the roads you can't help but think about not getting injured in an accident," said Poonam Poojari, a resident.

A social activist, Amit Singh, said, "There are no roads. They’re non-existent. Heavy vehicles laden with garbage ply on the roads all day, dropping pieces of garbage on the roads and leaking the leachate. This is a part of town that’s become like a ghost city, with a garbage dump bigger than the industrial estate and the PMC choosing to not follow any orders of the High Court or NGT."

Rupesh Keskar, another resident, said, "The PMC must have repaired roads before the arrival of the monsoon. But PMC and the contractors are either neglecting or poorly doing road work. The roads have developed a mesh of potholes, because of which frequent accidents are being reported. Driving has become a nightmare in Hadapsar, Bhekrai Nagar, Fursungi, etc.”

The Free Press Journal tried contacting the head of PMC's Road Department, Anirudh Pawashkar, but didn't get any response. However, the head of the Solid Waste Management Department, Sandeep Kadam, said, "We have instructed the sanitary inspector of all the wards to take care of the garbage spilling while transporting it from the societies to the processing centres. We are doing our best at all capacities to keep the city clean."