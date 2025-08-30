Pune Ganeshotsav 2025: Patients Moved To Tears As They Witness Dagdusheth Ganpati Aarti Via VR Experience (VIDEOS & PHOTOS) | Sourced

Pune: Carrying on a noble tradition of devotion and service, the Shrimant Dagdusheth Halwai Public Ganpati Trust has, for the 10th consecutive year, made an 'Immersive Darshan' of the revered Dagdusheth Ganpati available for those who are unable to attend the festival in person.

Through a virtual reality experience, patients felt as if they were standing directly inside the decorated pandal, and even alongside the priest during the aarti (ritual of worship). Many patients were moved to tears by the opportunity to see Lord Ganesha from their hospital beds.

This innovative initiative was organised by the Shrimant Dagdusheth Halwai Public Ganpati Trust and the Suvarnayug Tarun Mandal, led by brothers Ajay and Sanjay Parge. Patients at Kamla Nehru Hospital in Mangalwar Peth and Surya Sahyadri Hospital in Kasba Peth were able to participate in this special darshan.

Patients confined to their hospital beds often wish to see their beloved Ganesha during the festival. But because of their illnesses, they can only hold the image of the deity in their minds. With this VR experience, they were able to feel as if they were physically present in the pandal, bowing before the idol. Patients also offered prayers for a speedy recovery.

This service, which began in 2016, blends spirituality with technology to bring joy into people's lives. The third generation of the Parge family continues this service in a modern way as an expression of their gratitude to Lord Ganesha and their respect for tradition. The entire project is carried out by Digital Art VRE Pvt. Ltd. The company captured the divine aarti of Dagdusheth Ganpati using a 360-degree camera, making it available to patients in the hospitals mentioned.

Mahesh Suryawanshi, the treasurer of the Shrimant Dagdusheth Halwai Public Ganpati Trust, stated that this opportunity to have a virtual reality darshan of Dagdusheth Bappa gives patients a unique sense of energy and satisfaction. The trust aims to deliver this blessing of darshan directly to them. The initiative has received a great response from patients.