Jalgaon: 'Development Should Reach Last Person in Society', Says Prof. Prakash Pathak At NMU Conference |

Real development is that which reaches the last person in society. The goal of government schemes, social work and education should be inspired by the spirit of ‘Antyodaya’, Prof. Prakash Pathak asserted that creating a character-rich, value-based society for nation building is the direction of real progress.

A one-day national conference on the topic “Integrated Human Philosophy – Concept and Relevance” was organised by the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Adhyasana under North Maharashtra University today. On October 15, he was speaking at the university.

The program was presided over by Vice-Chancellor Prof. V. L. Maheshwari. Pro-Vice-Chancellor Prof. S. T. Ingle, Governor-appointed Management Council Member Rajendra Nannaware, Management Council Member Prof. Pavitra Patil, Head of the Department of the Faculty P. P. Mahulikar and other dignitaries were present on the stage.

Speaking on this occasion, Pathak said that Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay presented the idea of individual, family, society and then nation and nature. The integrated human philosophy presented by him is not just a philosophy but the soul of India's social life. Creating a cultured, inclusive, ideological, nation-building, character-rich, value-based society is the direction of our true progress.

He also added that the world will need this ideology of ours in the next 15 to 20 years. Stating that society and all its small and big elements of the society should develop, he gave information about the inspiring events in the life of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay.

In his presidential address, Vice-Chancellor Prof. V. L. Maheshwari said that the idea of a comprehensive view of human welfare is Ekatma Manav Darshan and he highlighted the thoughts of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay. Panditji presented the idea of Ekatma Manav Darshan in his four speeches, and the country needs these thoughts.

Therefore, he said that this program was organized today. He also said that two credit courses on the thoughts of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay, Ekatma Manav Darshan and Ekatma Palakvatva, have been started and they will be available soon. He also informed that the Deendayal Upadhyay Employment Fair is being organised in the university, and Panditji and those who work on him will prepare an e-patrika.

The introduction of the program was given by the Head of the Department of the Faculty of Education, Prof. P. P. Mahulikar. In this, the intention of celebrating the Diamond Jubilee of Ekatma Manav Darshan was reviewed, and his entire life story was reviewed.

In the second session of the program, Dr. Vasant Deshmukh from Ambajogai, “Participation of the Underprivileged in Economic Development – Ekatma Manav Darshan and Antyodaya”, Dr. Special lectures were organised on the topics of “Integrated Human Philosophy: Five Transformations” by Nitin Kharke and “Integrated Human Philosophy - Utility” by Dr. Ravikant Sangurde from Mumbai.

Prof. Ajay Patil, Director of the Student Development Department Prof. Jayendra Lekurwale, Director of the School of Management, Prof. Madhulika Sonawane and teachers from various schools of the university were present. The program was moderated by Prof. Varsha Palkhe, and the vote of thanks was given by Prof. Tushar Raisingh.