World-First Surgery: 4-Year-Old Labrador Recovers After POEM Procedure At Pune's The Small Animal Clinic

Maggie, the 4-year-old Labrador, recovers successfully after the first-ever POEM surgery performed at The Small Animal Clinic, Pune | File Photo

Pune: In a world-first veterinary breakthrough, Pune’s The Small Animal Clinic has successfully performed the first-ever Peroral Endoscopic Myotomy (POEM) procedure on a canine patient.

Maggie, the Labrador, Regains Normal Eating Ability

Maggie, a 4-year-old Labrador suffering from megaesophagus—a severe swallowing disorder—can now eat normally and enjoy a healthy life. The complex surgery was led by Dr. Narendra Pardeshi, Veterinary Surgeon, and Dr. Mandar Doiphode, Gastroenterologist, supported by a skilled team of technical assistants.

Struggle Before Surgery

For four months, Maggie’s family watched as she vomited 6–8 times a day, lost nearly 10 kg, and struggled to swallow even simple meals. Detailed investigations revealed megaesophagus linked to achalasia, a rare condition where esophageal muscles fail to contract and the lower esophageal sphincter does not relax, preventing food from reaching the stomach.

Expert Insights on Megaesophagus and POEM

“Megaesophagus is more common in dogs than cats and can be devastating, leading to malnutrition, aspiration pneumonia, and even death,” explained Dr. Pardeshi.

“Traditionally, treating this condition required open surgery with long recovery periods. POEM is a game-changer: minimally invasive, faster to recover from, and significantly improving swallowing function.”

Details of the Procedure

During the three-hour procedure, an endoscope was used to carefully cut the tight esophageal muscles, restoring normal passage of food. Unlike conventional surgery, POEM leaves no external scars, uses real-time video magnification for precision, and ensures a safer outcome.

Post-Operative Recovery and Monitoring

Post-surgery, Maggie was monitored closely, transitioned to a liquid diet, and assessed with X-rays. Within a week, she showed remarkable improvement and is steadily regaining lost weight.

Pet Parent Shares Gratitude

“Maggie is not just our pet—she’s family. Watching her suffer every day was unbearable. Thanks to this innovative procedure, we have our playful, happy Maggie back,” said an emotional Shubham Jadhav, Maggie’s pet parent.

Also watch:

Significance of the Milestone

The clinic claimed that this milestone is a historic first in veterinary medicine, opening new possibilities for treating complex swallowing disorders in animals. It underscores the growing role of advanced endoscopic techniques in veterinary care, where collaboration between human and veterinary experts is expanding horizons of hope.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/