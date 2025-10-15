 Latur: Siddheshwar & Ratneshwar Devasthan Donates ₹25 Lakh For Rain-Hit Citizens
Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Wednesday, October 15, 2025, 07:26 PM IST
Latur: Following the heavy rains that lashed Marathwada, including Latur district, during August and September, widespread damage was reported to farmlands, crops, and homes. Standing by its commitment to social responsibility, Shri Siddheshwar and Ratneshwar Devasthan have extended a helping hand by donating Rs 25 lakh to support the rain-affected citizens.

The cheque was handed over to District Collector Varsha Thakur Ghughe by senior trustee Vikram Gojamgunde and administrator Sachin Jambutkar, on behalf of the temple trust, for submission to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund on Tuesday.

The incessant rainfall caused severe losses to farmers, with floodwaters damaging standing crops, farmland, and household goods. Several homes also collapsed due to the flooding. In light of these hardships, the temple trust has once again come forward to provide financial assistance to those in distress. Trustees Ashok Bhosale, Suresh Gojamgunde, Babasaheb Kore, Chandrakant Pardeshi, Venkatesh Halinge, and Vishal Zhambre were also present during the occasion.

Expressing appreciation, District Collector Thakur Ghuge lauded the temple’s consistent commitment to social causes and urged other social organisations and religious trusts in the district to emulate this example. She thanked the trustees and administrators for their contribution and expressed confidence that the Devasthan Committee would continue its socially responsible initiatives in the future.

Senior trustee and former municipal president Vikram Gojamgunde said Shri Siddheshwar and Ratneshwar Devasthan have always prioritised public welfare. He recalled that the temple had previously extended aid to flood-hit citizens in Sangli and Kolhapur and regularly organised health camps for the well-being of residents. Reaffirming the temple’s pledge to uphold social responsibility, he assured that the Devasthan would continue to stand by the people in times of need.

