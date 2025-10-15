Pune: Marathi Film ‘Manache Shlok’ Renamed ‘Tu Bol Na’ After Public Outcry, To Re‑Release Tomorrow

Religious Groups Object To Marathi Film “Manache Shlok”; Shows Cancelled & Film Banners Torn In Pune - VIDEOS | Sourced

Pune: After widespread outrage in Maharashtra and particularly in Pune, the name of the Marathi movie Manache Shlok has finally been changed. The film will be rereleased on Thursday with the name 'Tu Bol Na'. Some religious organisations took the stand that using the title "Manache Shlok" is hurtful to religious sentiments. They cited it, as it is a sacred term associated with the text by the revered Saint Ramdas Swami.

Many shows of the film Manache Shlok were halted in Pune, banners were torn, and slogans were raised against the filmmakers. The film features the famous Marathi actress Mrunmayee Deshpande in the lead role, who is also the director of this film. On the day of the film's release, some religious organisations gathered in Pune and forced the closure of the film's shows. The film was released on October 10, but various Hindutva religious organisations went to many cinemas in Pune and closed down the shows, protesting the film's name.

They also took the stand that they would not allow the film to be screened until the name was changed. Following this, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) also jumped into the controversy, asserting that artists and producers must be granted freedom of expression. Finally, the film is now coming to the audience with a new name.

Manache Shlok, directed by Mrunmayee Deshpande, is now being released with the new title 'Tu Bol Na' (You Speak Up) and will be shown to the audience on Thursday. Manache Shlok, that is, Tu Bol Na, highlights the human mind, thoughts, moral conflicts, and social reality. Many people were of the opinion that a religious-sounding name does not mean a religious subject matter. They believed the title was a philosophical metaphor and that it should be respected as artistic expression. However, the filmmakers have now decided to change the name.

High Court Gave Green Signal to the Name

The Bombay High Court had cleared the way for the screening of the Marathi film 'Manache Shlok' on Thursday. It noted that while the film's title resembled the 'Manache Shlok' of Shri Samarth Ramdas Swami, it had no connection to him. While delivering the verdict on this matter, Justice Sandesh Patil cited a verse from Samarth Ramdas Swami's 'Manache Shlok': "Jani Nindya Te Sarva Sodoni Dyave, Jani Vandya Te Sarva Bhave Karave" (One should completely abandon that which is condemned by people and sincerely perform that which is revered by people).