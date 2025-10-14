Pimpri-Chinchwad: PCMC Fire Department Conducts Mock Drill At Charholi Sewage Treatment Plant | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) Fire Department conducted a comprehensive mock drill at the Charholi Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) to strengthen on-ground readiness for emergency situations, officials announced on Tuesday. These emergency situations include things like gas leaks, fires, and rescue operations. The exercise included live demonstrations by fire officers on fire control methods. They showed correct use of firefighting equipment and emergency evacuation procedures.

The mock drill was held under the guidance of PCMC Additional Commissioner Pradip Jambhale Patil and the supervision of Assistant Commissioner Umesh Dhakne. The mock drill was led by Deputy Fire Officer Rishikant Chipade and Acting Deputy Fire Officer Vikas Naik. Firefighters, STP staff, and nearby residents participated in the exercise. It was aimed at improving preparedness and minimising response time during critical incidents.

The team simulated a gas leakage scenario to explain early detection signs, safe evacuation protocols, and the use of protective gear. Fire extinguishing techniques were also showcased. Officials also demonstrated how to conduct rescue operations in case any individual or animal falls into hazardous zones within the STP. They emphasised the importance of PPE kits, gas detectors, and air quality monitoring during rescue missions.

Speaking about the initiative, Additional Commissioner Pradip Jambhale Patil said, “The safety of all PCMC employees and workers is our topmost priority. Through such mock drills, the Fire Department is enhancing emergency preparedness. We are also instilling a culture of safety among employees and citizens.”

Assistant Commissioner Umesh Dhakne added, “Emergencies like gas leaks or fires occur without warning. The key to saving lives lies in immediate, well-informed action. Mock drills help institutions and communities stay prepared and respond effectively.”

Reinforcing the importance of safety in industrial environments, Deputy Fire Officer Vikas Naik said, “In industrial and treatment plant setups, even a small lapse can lead to severe consequences. This drill has boosted the confidence of the STP staff. It has equipped them to handle emergencies more efficiently.”