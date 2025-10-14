 Pimpri-Chinchwad: PCMC Fire Department Conducts Mock Drill At Charholi Sewage Treatment Plant
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePimpri-Chinchwad: PCMC Fire Department Conducts Mock Drill At Charholi Sewage Treatment Plant

Pimpri-Chinchwad: PCMC Fire Department Conducts Mock Drill At Charholi Sewage Treatment Plant

The mock drill was held under the guidance of PCMC Additional Commissioner Pradip Jambhale Patil and the supervision of Assistant Commissioner Umesh Dhakne. It was led by Deputy Fire Officer Rishikant Chipade and Acting Deputy Fire Officer Vikas Naik

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, October 14, 2025, 03:39 PM IST
article-image
Pimpri-Chinchwad: PCMC Fire Department Conducts Mock Drill At Charholi Sewage Treatment Plant | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) Fire Department conducted a comprehensive mock drill at the Charholi Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) to strengthen on-ground readiness for emergency situations, officials announced on Tuesday. These emergency situations include things like gas leaks, fires, and rescue operations. The exercise included live demonstrations by fire officers on fire control methods. They showed correct use of firefighting equipment and emergency evacuation procedures.

The mock drill was held under the guidance of PCMC Additional Commissioner Pradip Jambhale Patil and the supervision of Assistant Commissioner Umesh Dhakne. The mock drill was led by Deputy Fire Officer Rishikant Chipade and Acting Deputy Fire Officer Vikas Naik. Firefighters, STP staff, and nearby residents participated in the exercise. It was aimed at improving preparedness and minimising response time during critical incidents.

The team simulated a gas leakage scenario to explain early detection signs, safe evacuation protocols, and the use of protective gear. Fire extinguishing techniques were also showcased. Officials also demonstrated how to conduct rescue operations in case any individual or animal falls into hazardous zones within the STP. They emphasised the importance of PPE kits, gas detectors, and air quality monitoring during rescue missions.

Read Also
Pimpri-Chinchwad: PCMC’s ‘Waste To Wonder’ Initiative Transforms Dumping Spots Into Tourist...
article-image

Speaking about the initiative, Additional Commissioner Pradip Jambhale Patil said, “The safety of all PCMC employees and workers is our topmost priority. Through such mock drills, the Fire Department is enhancing emergency preparedness. We are also instilling a culture of safety among employees and citizens.”

FPJ Shorts
Palghar News: Frustrated Over Highway Traffic Chaos, Vasai Residents To Send Letter To PM Modi Seeking 'Permission For Suicide'
Palghar News: Frustrated Over Highway Traffic Chaos, Vasai Residents To Send Letter To PM Modi Seeking 'Permission For Suicide'
Sensex, Nifty Slip Amid Broad Market Selloff, PSU Banks Lead Decline As Resistance Holds Strong
Sensex, Nifty Slip Amid Broad Market Selloff, PSU Banks Lead Decline As Resistance Holds Strong
'What The Hell?': Gauahar Khan SLAMS Amaal Mallik For 'Squeezing' Abhishek Bajaj's Lips & Touching His Face During Task
'What The Hell?': Gauahar Khan SLAMS Amaal Mallik For 'Squeezing' Abhishek Bajaj's Lips & Touching His Face During Task
Amitabh Bachchan Introduces 'Labubu' In His Car: 'Ladies & Gentleman' In His Iconic Voice Leaves Fans Gushing!
Amitabh Bachchan Introduces 'Labubu' In His Car: 'Ladies & Gentleman' In His Iconic Voice Leaves Fans Gushing!

Assistant Commissioner Umesh Dhakne added, “Emergencies like gas leaks or fires occur without warning. The key to saving lives lies in immediate, well-informed action. Mock drills help institutions and communities stay prepared and respond effectively.”

Reinforcing the importance of safety in industrial environments, Deputy Fire Officer Vikas Naik said, “In industrial and treatment plant setups, even a small lapse can lead to severe consequences. This drill has boosted the confidence of the STP staff. It has equipped them to handle emergencies more efficiently.”

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: Case Filed Against MNS Students' Wing Members For Storming ABVP Office Over Poster Dispute

Pune: Case Filed Against MNS Students' Wing Members For Storming ABVP Office Over Poster Dispute

ZP & Panchayat Samiti Seat Reservation Declared In Beed; Major Changes Shock Local Leaders

ZP & Panchayat Samiti Seat Reservation Declared In Beed; Major Changes Shock Local Leaders

Nanded: SRTMUN Youth Festival Showcases 1,500 Students In Grand Cultural Extravaganza

Nanded: SRTMUN Youth Festival Showcases 1,500 Students In Grand Cultural Extravaganza

Over 200 Firecracker Stalls Set Up Across Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar As Diwali Nears

Over 200 Firecracker Stalls Set Up Across Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar As Diwali Nears

Parbhani: APMC Selu Begins Auction Of Soybean & Other Farm Produce

Parbhani: APMC Selu Begins Auction Of Soybean & Other Farm Produce