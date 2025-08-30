 Pune Crime: Man Booked For Raping Woman After False Promise Of Marriage
Pune Crime: Man Booked For Raping Woman After False Promise Of Marriage

The accused has been identified as Krishna Devidas Ekande (25), a resident of Dhuta village, Dharashiv district. The incident reportedly took place between January and August 2025

Ankit ShuklaUpdated: Saturday, August 30, 2025, 03:03 PM IST
article-image
Swargate Police Station | File Photo

Pune: A 25-year-old man was booked by Swargate police for allegedly raping a 25-year-old woman after promising to marry her and later refusing.

The accused has been identified as Krishna Devidas Ekande (25), a resident of Dhuta village, Dharashiv district. The incident reportedly took place between January and August 2025.

According to the police, the accused and the victim knew each other and were in a relationship. Krishna allegedly took advantage of his promise to marry her to commit the crime. When the victim later asked him to marry her, Krishna began ignoring her and ultimately refused.

Police stated that the matter is under investigation and appropriate action will be taken.

