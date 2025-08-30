Pune Crime: Man Booked For Raping Woman After False Promise Of Marriage

Swargate Police Station | File Photo

Pune: A 25-year-old man was booked by Swargate police for allegedly raping a 25-year-old woman after promising to marry her and later refusing.

The accused has been identified as Krishna Devidas Ekande (25), a resident of Dhuta village, Dharashiv district. The incident reportedly took place between January and August 2025.

According to the police, the accused and the victim knew each other and were in a relationship. Krishna allegedly took advantage of his promise to marry her to commit the crime. When the victim later asked him to marry her, Krishna began ignoring her and ultimately refused.

Police stated that the matter is under investigation and appropriate action will be taken.

Man Rapes Married Woman In Chakan

A married woman from Pune’s Chakan area has lodged a complaint against a man who allegedly raped her after befriending her on Instagram. The incident occurred on Tuesday night and was reported to Chakan Police on Thursday.

The accused has been identified as Datta Bhaurao Kumbhargave (31), a resident of Kandhar Taluka, Nanded, who is currently absconding. Police have registered a case under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including punishment for rape, house-trespass, stalking, intentional insult, and criminal intimidation.

According to police, the woman had been in touch with Kumbhargave over phone calls, which caused disputes with her husband. When she asked the accused to stop contacting her, he allegedly blackmailed her, threatening to expose call recordings. On Tuesday night, Kumbhargave allegedly trespassed into her residence and raped her.