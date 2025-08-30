Two Major Companies To Invest In Nashik District, Bringing ₹5,500 Crore & Thousands of Jobs

Two Major Companies To Invest In Nashik District, Bringing 5,500 Crores & Thousands Of Jobs | File Image

Nashik: After a long push to get more businesses to invest in the city, Nashik’s efforts are finally paying off. Two major companies, Graphite India and Virtuoso Opto Electronics, have signed agreements to put a combined ₹5,561 crore into the region. The news has created a real buzz within the local business community.

The deals were part of a larger state initiative led by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, which saw 17 agreements signed for various projects worth a total of ₹34,000 crore. Two of those are for Nashik, and one is for Nandurbar.

Graphite India's project, a modern plant for making lithium-ion batteries, is likely to be built in the Igatpuri area. That alone is expected to create over 1,000 new jobs.

Meanwhile, Virtuoso Opto Electronics is committing ₹800 crore to the Dindori industrial zone. This new facility will produce electronics like air conditioners, washing machines, and control systems. The government's decision to back this project shows its strong commitment to growing the electronics industry. This single plant could bring an estimated 5,000 jobs to the area.

This news follows a string of recent positive developments for the region. The Mahindra Group recently announced a major expansion in Igatpuri, and the Epiroc Group just started construction on its own ₹350 crore project nearby. With these latest agreements, especially the two huge investments coming to Igatpuri and Dindori, Nashik is cementing its place as a key industrial centre and sparking a lot of local optimism.