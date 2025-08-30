37th Pune Festival Inaugurated: A Celebration Of Art, Culture & Unity (PHOTOS) | Anand Chaini

Pune: “The Pune Festival is a symbol of communal harmony. From its very inception, this platform has provided space for art, sports, and cultural expressions at both national and international levels,” said former Union Home Minister Sushilkumar Shinde on Friday. He further added that former MP Suresh Kalmadi contributed greatly to making the Pune Festival a broad and inclusive platform.

Jointly organized by the Pune Festival Committee, the citizens of Pune, and the Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation, the 37th Pune Festival, an enchanting blend of art, culture, music, dance, sports, and tourism promotion, was inaugurated in grand style on Friday evening at the Shri Ganesh Kala Krida Rangmanch, Swargate, with the chief presence of Shinde. From August 27 to September 6, the festival will offer a rich feast of literary, artistic, and cultural programs for enthusiasts.

Rajya Sabha MP Prof. Medha Kulkarni, Maharashtra Revenue Minister Madhuri Misal, MP Shrirang Barne, MTDC Pune Division Deputy Director Shama Pawar, Pune Festival Vice Presidents Krishnakumar Goyal, Abhay Chhajed, Dr. Satish Desai, former minister Ramesh Bagwe, Ulhas Pawar, along with many foreign guests and international students attended the inaugural ceremony.

The main sponsors of the 37th Pune Festival are the Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation and the Kohinoor Group, with Panchshil and Suma Shilp as co-sponsors. Other supporting sponsors include Bharat Forge, NECC, IIFL Capital, Dr. D. Y. Patil Medical College, Suhana Masale, and Ahura Builders.

Shinde said, “I have attended the Pune Festival earlier as Union Minister as well as Chief Minister of Maharashtra. Initiated by MP Suresh Kalmadi, this festival has grown in stature for 37 years consecutively. It is commendable that educational visionaries who built institutions from nothing have been recognized with the Lifetime Achievement Award. From the very beginning, this festival has been a platform embodying communal harmony, this Kalmadi demonstrated through his work. Sometimes even great leaders face defeats, but that does not diminish the importance of their contributions.”

Madhuri Misal said, “The Pune Festival is a non-partisan celebration, and the credit goes to Suresh Kalmadi. This festival preserves the culture of Pune. Even though Pune has been chosen as a growth hub, the state government is determined to preserve its cultural, educational, and heritage-rich identity.”

MP Medha Kulkarni said, “The Pune Festival is the pride and prestige of Pune. It is significant that artists of national and international stature participate in this festival.”

Dr. Shivajirao Kadam said, “I started the first Pharmacy College in Pune. I established a network of educational institutions and have been active in the educational field for 47 years.”

The Lifetime Achievement Award given to Dr. P. A. Inamdar was accepted by his wife, Abeda Inamdar. Inamdar expressed gratitude, saying the recognition of his contribution in education and social service by the Festival was truly humbling.

MP Shrirang Barne highlighted that through the Pune Festival, Pune has gained recognition on the global tourism map.

While expressing her views, Supriya Badwe said, “The Pune Festival Award is an honor but also a reminder of the responsibility it carries. This award is not just mine but belongs to the entire team.”

In his welcome address, Krishnakumar Goyal reviewed the 36-year journey of the Pune Festival. Abhay Chhajed read out a message from Suresh Kalmadi.

Lifetime Achievement and Pune Festival Awards

At the inaugural ceremony, distinguished personalities with long-standing contributions in various fields were honored with the ‘Lifetime Achievement Award’ and the ‘Pune Festival Award.’

This year, Dr. Shivajirao Kadam, Chancellor of Bharati Vidyapeeth, and Dr. P. A. Inamdar, Chancellor of P. A. Inamdar University, were conferred the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Recipients of the Pune Festival Award included actress Amruta Khanvilkar, veteran playwright Dr. Satish Alekar, cricketer Kedar Jadhav, Maharashtra Kesari title winner Prithviraj Mohol, farmer and agritourism promoter Dnyandev Kamthe of Mauli Krishi Paryatan Kendra, and entrepreneur Supriya Badwe.

In memory of the late Prataparav alias Tatya Godse of the Shrimant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Trust, which celebrates the centenary of public Ganeshotsav in Pune, the ‘Jai Ganesh Award’ was instituted. This year, the Naidu Ganpati Mandal of Rasta Peth received the honor.

Spectacular Inauguration Ceremony

The grand opening began with melodious shehnai recitals by veteran Tukaram Daithankar and his troupe. The dignitaries performed the ceremonial lamp-lighting and Lord Ganesh Aarti. Bharatanatyam dancer Arundhati Patwardhan and her troupe from Kalavardhini Dance School presented a Ganesh Vandana.

The Janaki Group of Garba and Folk Arts performed ‘Shivatapasvi Dance,’ choreographed by Bhairavi Sachdev. Foreign students of Symbiosis presented ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ (The World is One Family).

The young gymnasts of Maharashtra Mandal showcased spectacular Mallakhamb demonstrations. Marking 50 years since Sikkim’s merger with India, the Ruturang Cultural Group presented Sikkim’s ‘Maroni’ folk dance and Assam’s ‘Bihu’ dance.

Students from Ishwarpuram Institute performed ‘War Dance of Nagaland’ and ‘Festival Dance of Arunachal Pradesh,’ organized by Vineet Kuber. The Pune Malayali Federation presented ‘Mile Sur Mera Tumhara,’ symbolizing national integration, which received huge appreciation.

The Tribal Research & Training Institute of the Tribal Development Department staged the tribal folk dance ‘Tarpa.’ A Kathak–Lavani jugalbandi was performed by Payalvrund Dance Academy, choreographed by Nikita Moghe.

The inaugural ceremony was compered by Rajesh Damle in Marathi and Sarita Moolchandani in English. Dr. Satish Desai delivered the vote of thanks.