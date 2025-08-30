 St. Francis Xavier English School, Vimaladevi Hindi Vidyalaya Declared Unauthorised In Nashik; Fined ₹1 Lakh Each
The education department had given both schools written notices, telling them to shut down immediately and to move their students to other, recognised schools. But the schools ignored these orders

Milind SajgureUpdated: Saturday, August 30, 2025, 06:22 PM IST
St. Francis Xavier English School, Vimaladevi Hindi Vidyalaya Declared Unauthorised In Nashik; Fined ₹1 Lakh Each | File Image

Nashik: The Nashik Municipal Corporation's (NMC) Education Department has fined two schools for staying open even after being ordered to close. The schools, St. Francis Xavier English School and Vimaladevi Hindi Vidyalaya, were each hit with a fine of ₹1 lakh and an extra ₹10,000 per day for ignoring the official notice.

The department had given both schools written notices, telling them to shut down immediately and to move their students to other, recognised schools. But the schools ignored these orders.

Even more surprising, the schools' administrators told the education board that they had already closed. However, when administrative officer Dr. Mita Chaudhary made a surprise visit, she found both schools were still running. Now, on top of the fines, the schools have been given eight days to transfer all their students.

"Education Isn't Legally Valid Here"

The education department is urging parents to help get their children moved to a legitimate school. Dr. Mita Chaudhary explained that since these two schools are unauthorised, any education or degree from them won't be legally recognised. If parents have any trouble with the transfer, they are encouraged to contact the board for help.

