Pune Railway Division Records 6.5 Crore Passengers In 2025, Revenue Touches Rs 1,576 Crore |

The number of citizens travelling through the Pune Railway Division has increased significantly in the last year. From January to December 2025, 6.5 crore passengers travelled by train through the Pune Railway Division, which is 9.3 per cent more than in 2024. This has increased the income of the Railways from passenger traffic, and the Railways have earned a revenue of Rs 1,576 crore from ticket sales in a year.

The Pune Railway Division is an important division in the Central Railway Division. An average of 210 trains travel from the Pune Railway Station every day. About 78 trains depart from the Pune Railway Station every day. In this, many long-distance trains, including the Jhelum Express, Azad Hind Express, and Danapur Express, going to North India, are crowded throughout the year.

At the same time, the number of passengers travelling between Pune and Mumbai is also large. Due to the development work of railway stations and improvements in facilities, the number of travellers from other stations in the Pune Division, including the suburbs, is also increasing. Moreover, citizens prefer the railway as it is a pocket-friendly, safe and reliable travel. Due to this, the number of passengers has increased day by day.

60 lakh passengers increased:

590 lakh 58 thousand passengers travelled through the Pune Railway Division in 2024. At that time, the Railways received a revenue of Rs 1,386 crore. In 2025, about 60 lakh passengers increased, and the total number of passengers reached 6.5 crore. This data shows that local and long-distance trains are being used on a large scale. Moreover, new trains have started from Pune on some routes. This is benefiting the Railways and the passengers.

Effect of special trains:

Special trains are being run on many routes from the Pune Division for the convenience of passengers during summer vacations, Chhath Puja and Diwali. This has led to a huge increase in the number of passengers. About one thousand special trains were run during Diwali itself.

The new terminals being built at Hadapsar and Khadki are in the final stages, and special as well as some regular trains have been started from here. After both these terminals are fully operational in the new year, the number of trains will increase further, which will benefit the passengers as well as the railway administration.

Total trains running from Pune: 289

Trains departing from Pune station: 78

Passengers in Pune division in 2025: 6 crore 50 lakh

Ticket revenue in 2025: Rs 1576 crore

Increased number of passengers in 2025: 60 lakh

Total number of passengers in 2024: 5 crore 90 lakh

Ticket revenue in 2024: Rs 1386 crore

Hemant Kumar Behera, Public Relations Officer, Pune, said, “The number of seasonal and special trains from Pune has been increased this year. This has facilitated the convenience of passengers. The revenue of the railway has also increased.”