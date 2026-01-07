Pune: Drunken Villa Party Turns Violent In Maval; Owner & Caretaker Assaulted

Shirgaon Parandwadi Police Station (Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate) | File Photo

Pimpri-Chinchwad: A group of youths who had come to chill at a villa in Somatane village of Maval Tehsil engaged in a brawl among themselves. Not stopping at that, they went ahead and assaulted the villa owner and caretaker with wooden sticks and physical blows. This all began due to the group getting drunk and then becoming aggressive.

The incident took place on Monday (5th January) around 9:30 PM at ‘Gogo Villa’ in Somatane Village near Talegaon Dabhade Town.

Gopal Surendra More (43, Hinjawadi) filed a complaint at the Shirgaon Parandwadi Police Station. Based on the complaint, a case has been registered against Aditya Thange (24), Hrithik Waghmare (21), Shubham Ahirwal (25), Anil Dhengle (25), Aniket Waghere (24), Shambhuraj Randive (20), Ganesh Bhad (29), Pranav Kolte (25), Santosh Bhosale (20), Shivam Ghule (25), Anil Ghule, and Harsh Pardeshi.

All of them have been detained. Charges include BNS sections 115, 118, 181, 190, 191, 324, 351, and 352.

According to police reports, the accused had gathered at Gogo Villa for a party. When they began creating a ruckus and fighting with each other, the owner and the caretaker intervened to reason with them. At that moment, the accused, Aditya, allegedly abused the complainant and struck him on the back and hands with a wooden stick.

The other accused assaulted the caretaker with kicks and punches, issued threats, and damaged property inside the villa. The Shirgaon Police are investigating the matter.

Traffic Police Assaulted; Three Arrested

In a separate instance, three individuals have been arrested for abusing and assaulting a traffic police constable and his assistants while they were on duty in the Ahilyadevi Chowk area of Pimpri-Chinchwad city. The incident occurred on Monday around 7:30 PM in Pimpri.

Police Constable Abhijit Chavan filed a complaint at the Pimpri Police Station regarding the incident. The arrested accused have been identified as Chandan Sanjay Bagade (24, resident of Bhosari), Lahu Balasaheb Bagade (30, resident of Chinchwad Station), and Akshay Mauli Galphade (30, resident of Nigdi).