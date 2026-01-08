 Pune: Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Halts Convoy To Help Injured Two-Wheeler Rider Near Range Hills | VIDEO
Pune: Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Halts Convoy To Help Injured Two-Wheeler Rider Near Range Hills | VIDEO

Pawar, who has recently established his base in the Pune district to oversee and campaign for the upcoming Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) elections, was travelling from his ‘Jijai’ residence towards Pimpri-Chinchwad when he noticed an accident near the Range Hills area during the early morning hours

Pune: Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Halts Convoy To Help Injured Two-Wheeler Rider Near Range Hills | VIDEO | File Photo

Pune: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Pune Guardian Minister Ajit Pawar drew public attention on Thursday morning with a swift humanitarian gesture after stopping to assist a victim of a road accident while en route to his official engagements.

Pawar, who has recently established his base in the Pune district to oversee and campaign for the upcoming Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) elections, was travelling from his ‘Jijai’ residence towards Pimpri-Chinchwad when he noticed an accident near the Range Hills area during the early morning hours. Observing the situation, he immediately instructed his convoy to halt and personally stepped out of his vehicle to assess the condition of the injured.

According to sources present at the scene, the accident involved a two-wheeler rider who is believed to have slipped while riding on the relatively empty road. Without delay, Pawar ensured that immediate assistance was arranged and directed his staff and local authorities to facilitate prompt medical attention for the injured rider.

Eyewitnesses said the Deputy Chief Minister also used the moment to emphasise road safety. While speaking to the rider, he expressed concern over early-morning driving and the risks associated with speeding, particularly during winter conditions. “It is early morning, and the roads are empty. How did this accident happen? It is cold, and rushing like this is not advisable,” Pawar was heard saying.

Those present at the spot appreciated Pawar’s quick response and hands-on approach, noting that his intervention helped ensure timely medical aid. A video of this incident has gone viral on social media, which has garnered praise for Ajit Pawar.

