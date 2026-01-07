Pune: Pimpri-Chinchwad Records 6,904 Crimes In 2025; Murders Drop But City Still Unsafe, Says Data | Varad Bhatkhande

Pimpri-Chinchwad: The Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate’s (PCPC) annual press conference, presenting a review of crime statistics for the year 2025, was held on Wednesday at police headquarters in Nigdi. Pimpri-Chinchwad Commissioner of Police Vinoy Kumar Choubey revealed that a total of 6,904 offences were registered in the city last year. The twin city saw a total of 63 murders throughout the year; many violent cases were reported.

For the growing population and increasing crime rates in the city, a separate police commissionerate of Pimpri-Chinchwad was carved out of the existing Pune City Police Commissionerate and Pune Rural Police Force jurisdictions on 15th August 2025. However, trends show that although crime rates are fluctuating, the city is still dangerous.

CP Choubey, while speaking to the media on Wednesday, said that crime prevention techniques have been employed by the city police to curb crime. While Choubey called this a success, the growing crime rate is still a concern, according to many in the city. A comparison table was pulled up during the press briefing, where records of the last six years were kept on full display. 2023 and 2024 were the years crime rates reached their peak; however, since the beginning of 2025, crime rates have been falling, according to the data.

CP Choubey said that police were keeping an eye on known and habitual criminals, and this helped reduce the crime rate in the previous year. Choubey said it was a success, as only two murders out of a total of 63 last year were committed by criminals on record. Police also deployed externment orders, invoking the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) of 1999.

The data also revealed the policing failure of controlling offences against women, as a total of 301 rape cases were filed throughout the last year, while in the same period, a total of 392 molestation cases were reported. The rape cases within the city are steadily rising, while molestation cases have hit a plateau where they have been almost the same for the last three years.

Cybercrime was yet another major concern for the police. Despite implementing multiple measures to raise awareness about cybercrime among people of all ages and backgrounds, cybercrime kept on increasing, and oblivious residents of the city kept losing their hard-earned money. The newly formed cyber police station, in its first full year, managed to register 269 cases and managed to arrest 215 accused from across the country. The cyber police station managed to recover Rs 24.38 crore of the stolen money. However, compared to the recovered amount, a much higher amount was stolen.

Crime Statistics:

1) Crime Cases Registered:

- 2025: 6904

- 2024: 7152

- 2023: 7269

- 2022: 8739

- 2021: 6915

- 2020: 6913

- 2019: 4294

2) Murder Cases

- 2025: 63

- 2024: 85

- 2023: 69

- 2022: 80

- 2021: 85

- 2020: 71

- 2019: 68

3) Attempt To Murder:

- 2025: 194

- 2024: 168

- 2023: 116

- 2022: 116

- 2021: 122

- 2020: 66

- 2019: 91

4) Body Offences:

- 2025: 1087

- 2024: 1183

- 2023: 1207

- 2022: 1654

- 2021: 1022

- 2020: 936

- 2019: 1036

5) Offences Against Women:

A] Molestation

- 2025: 392

- 2024: 387

- 2023: 396

- 2022: 445

- 2021: 351

- 2020: 285

- 2019: 443

B] Rape Cases

- 2025: 301

- 2024: 261

- 2023: 260

- 2022: 244

- 2021: 164

- 2020: 153

- 2019: 171

6) Theft, Robbery, and Burglary Cases 2025:

- Dacoity: 20 (100% cases solved)

- Robbery: 182 (87% of cases solved)

- Chain Snatching: 75 (83% of cases solved)

- Burglary: 285 (51% of cases solved)

- Vehicle Theft: 960 (39% of cases solved)

- Crime Cases Against Property: 2129 (47% of cases solved)

7) Preventive Actions in 2025:

- MPDA: 35

- MCOCA: 213

- Externment: 368

- BNS 126 (wrongful restraint): 5474

- BNS 129 (criminal force): 3243

- Total Preventive Actions: 12295

8) Other Actions in 2025:

- Gambling: 228

- Liquor: 3393

- Narcotics: 172

- PITA: 182

- Arrested Accused: 276

- Fire Weapons: 243

- Sharp Weapons: 908

9) Actions Taken By Traffic Branch:

- Drink & Drive: 4580

- Number Plate: 56243

- Triple Seat: 74512

- Heavy Vehicles: 102729

- Black Film: 40420

- Silencers: 13790

- Fines Imposed: Rs 32,84,90,725

- Total Cases: 7,58,248