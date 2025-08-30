 Ganeshotsav 2025: Festivities Brighten Pune Metro Stations; Special Lighting At Chhatrapati Sambhajigarden & PMC Stations (VIDEOS)
With the central Peth areas of Pune crowded with traffic and countless Ganesh mandals, residents are increasingly choosing to use the metro for their commute. In response, Pune Metro has extended its operating hours, a move that locals are taking full advantage of this

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, August 30, 2025, 09:44 PM IST
article-image
| Anand Chaini

Pune: For the ongoing Ganeshotsav festival, Pune Metro has decorated its stations in the city's central areas with lights for devotees. The stunning display has not gone unnoticed by local residents, who have been quick to admire the visual effort. The decorations were put in place on Saturday evening.

With the central Peth areas of Pune crowded with traffic and countless Ganesh mandals, residents are increasingly choosing to use the metro for their commute. In response, Pune Metro has extended its operating hours, a move that locals are taking full advantage of this.

article-image

Unlike last year's Ganeshotsav, this year, people from all over the city can now travel directly to central areas like Kasba Peth and Mandai. These metro stations, which began operations in October 2024, after last year's festival, are conveniently located near the famous "Manache Ganpatis," as well as Shrimant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati, Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati, and other popular mandals in the city center. Videos of the decorated stations have been shared widely and are currently going viral on social media.

