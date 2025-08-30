Pune Ganeshotsav 2025: Marathi Actress Amruta Khanvilkar Visits Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati (VIDEOS) | Anand Chaini

Pune: Famous Marathi actress Amruta Khanvilkar visited the famous Shrimant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Mandal and performed an aarti on Saturday morning. Khanvilkar wished everyone a happy Ganeshotsav and expressed her joy over the ongoing festival.

After the aarti, she spoke to the media, where she said, "Ganpati Bappa Morya! Like every year, I visited the Dagdusheth Bappa today. The preparations done by the Mandal are very nice. Security is being handled very well. While coming to Bappa, we have many wishes, but once we see him, we realise that whatever he has given us is very good. Ganpati Bappa Morya, Mangalmurti Morya."

Amruta Khanvilkar is a well-known Indian actress and producer, primarily active in Marathi and Hindi cinema. She was born on November 23, 1984, in Mumbai, into a Marathi family. Amruta grew up in Pune after her family moved there following the 1993 Mumbai attacks.

She pursued her education in commerce and developed a passion for dance and acting early on, starting her career as a contestant on the reality show India's Best Cinestars Ki Khoj in 2004. With her fabulous acting and dance skills, Amruta has made her mark in both the Marathi and Hindi film industries. She has also been a part of multiple reality shows.

Prominent Personalities Visit Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati

The iconic Shrimant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Mandal continues to draw renowned personalities during the ongoing Ganeshotsav. So far, notable visitors include Cabinet Minister Chandrakant Patil, Rajya Sabha MP Dr. Medha Kulkarni, Deputy Speaker of the Maharashtra Assembly Dr. Neelam Gorhe, actor Suyash Tilak, actresses Bhargavi Chirmule and Prajakta Gaikwad, among others. Devotees and celebrities alike are thronging the mandal to seek blessings of Lord Ganesha.