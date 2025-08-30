 Ganeshotsav 2025: Pune Police Announce Parking Facilities For Devotees Attending Ganesh Visarjan
The PMPML Ground near Puram Chowk is designated for four-wheelers only, while Desai College has been designated only for police vehicles involved in managing the festival

Updated: Saturday, August 30, 2025, 08:36 PM IST
Pune: The Pune Police Traffic Branch has announced a total of 27 designated parking facilities for devotees attending the immersion procession of Ganesh Mandals in the city or immersing their own domestic Ganesh idols. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Himmat Jadhav announced these arrangements, stating, "Citizens should cooperate with the police by not parking improperly in the central areas. Citizens and devotees should cooperate with the police."

The following are the designated traffic spots:

For two-wheelers only: New English School (Ramanbaug), Gogate Prashala, Peshwe Park (Sarasbaug), the front side of Harjivan Hospital (Savarkar Chowk), Patil Plaza, Parvati to Dandekar Bridge, Dandekar Bridge to Ganesh Mala, Ganesh Mala to Rajaram Bridge, Vimalabai Garware High School, Apte Prashala, Marathwada College, Peshwe Road, and Congress House Road.

For two-wheelers and four-wheelers: Shivaji Akhada, Hamal Wada (Patrya Maruti Chowk), SSPMS (Shivajinagar), Nilayam Talkies, Abasaheb Garware College, Sanjivani Medical College, Fergusson College, Jain Hospital (BMCC Road), Ranade Road, New English School (Tilak Road), Nadi Patra (Bhide Bridge to Gadgil Bridge), and SP College.

The PMPML Ground near Puram Chowk is designated for four-wheelers only, while Desai College has been designated only for police vehicles involved in managing the festival.

The Traffic Branch announced these changes on Saturday evening, as the immersion process is set to begin on a large scale in Pune City on Sunday.

