Pune: Two Arrested For Liquor Sale On Ganesh Chaturthi; Case Registered Against ‘Matka King’ Nandu Naik | Sourced

Despite a liquor ban on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, Khadak Police uncovered illegal liquor sales in Shukrawar Peth and seized Indian and foreign liquor worth ₹1.10 lakh.

Regarding the matter, police have arrested Vaibhav Vijay Dongre (26, resident of Shahu Chowk, Shukrawar Peth, originally from Amravati) and Gudukumar Bholakumar Kumar (26, resident of Raunak Bar, originally from Uttar Pradesh), while a case has been registered against local racketeer Matka King Nandu Naik.

According to the police, on the day of Ganesh Chaturthi, when liquor sale was completely banned across Pune city and district, acting on a tip-off, Khadak Police raided the parking area of Raunak Bar in Shukrawar Peth around 6.45 pm and seized country-made and foreign liquor worth ₹1.10 lakh.

The liquor stock belonged to Nandu Naik, who had instructed them to sell it despite the ‘Dry Day’ order. Based on this statement, a case was registered against Naik.

The complaint in the matter was lodged by Police Constable Ashish Chavan of Khadak Police Station.