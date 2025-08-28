 Nashik Collector Meets Sadhus, Assures Timely Development Works Ahead Of Simhastha Kumbh Mela
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneNashik Collector Meets Sadhus, Assures Timely Development Works Ahead Of Simhastha Kumbh Mela

Nashik Collector Meets Sadhus, Assures Timely Development Works Ahead Of Simhastha Kumbh Mela

In the meeting held at Bhakti Dham, District Collector Sharma interacted with the sadhus and mahants of various akhadas.

Milind SajgureUpdated: Thursday, August 28, 2025, 10:24 PM IST
article-image
Nashik Collector Meets Sadhus, Assures Timely Development Works Ahead Of Simhastha Kumbh Mela |

In the backdrop of the upcoming Simhastha Kumbh Mela to be held in Nashik-Trimbakeshwar, District Collector Jalaj Sharma interacted with the sadhus and mahants. On this occasion, he said that various development works for the Kumbh Mela will be completed on time. 

He also assured that priority will be given to solving the problems of the sadhus and mahants. In this meeting held at Bhakti Dham, District Collector Sharma interacted with the sadhus and mahants of various akhadas. 

On this occasion, General Secretary of the Akhil Bharatiya Sant Samiti Jitendranand Saraswati, National Spokesperson of the Akhada Parishad Bhakti Charandas Maharaj, Mahant of Kailas Math Swami Sanvidanand Saraswati, Mahant of Digambar Akhada Ramkishore Das Shastri, Ramsharan Das Maharaj of Bada Lakshminarayan Temple in Tapovan, Mahant Madhavdas Rathi, Tushar Bhosale, etc., were present.

Read Also
Mandai Metro Station Entry-Exit Points Changed For Ganeshotsav: Here’s What Pune Commuters Need To...
article-image

District Collector Sharma said that various development works have been undertaken for the upcoming Kumbh Mela. The tender process for long-running works has started. Therefore, care will be taken to complete all the work within a short period of time. 

FPJ Shorts
Massive Maratha Quota Agitation In Mumbai: Azad Maidan Turns Into Police Camp, Thousands Of Cops Deployed
Massive Maratha Quota Agitation In Mumbai: Azad Maidan Turns Into Police Camp, Thousands Of Cops Deployed
UP CM Yogi Adityanath Expands Stamp Duty Exemption To Ex-Servicemen & Differently Abled
UP CM Yogi Adityanath Expands Stamp Duty Exemption To Ex-Servicemen & Differently Abled
UP CM Yogi Adityanath Directs Amendments In Home Guard Recruitment Rules
UP CM Yogi Adityanath Directs Amendments In Home Guard Recruitment Rules
Navi Mumbai News: Man Burns Wife Alive In Front Of 7-Year-Old Daughter On Suspicion Of Infidelity
Navi Mumbai News: Man Burns Wife Alive In Front Of 7-Year-Old Daughter On Suspicion Of Infidelity

“The district administration will communicate with the sadhus and mahants regularly to know their problems. Also, necessary action will be taken after taking note of their suggestions. The process of acquiring the land required for the Sadhugram is going on at a fast pace,” Sharma said. 

Read Also
Over 7,000 Cops, 7 Bomb Squads And More: Know Pune Police's Ganeshotsav Security Plan In Detail
article-image

He further added that the sadhus-mahants of Trimbakeshwar will also be communicated with soon. On this occasion, the sadhus-mahants also made some basic suggestions, which will be implemented soon, he added.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nashik's Sahil Parakh To Captain Maharashtra Under-19 Cricket Team For Chennai Tour

Nashik's Sahil Parakh To Captain Maharashtra Under-19 Cricket Team For Chennai Tour

Nashik Collector Meets Sadhus, Assures Timely Development Works Ahead Of Simhastha Kumbh Mela

Nashik Collector Meets Sadhus, Assures Timely Development Works Ahead Of Simhastha Kumbh Mela

Parbhani: Eight Held For Performing Black Magic To Hunt 'Hidden Treasure' In Jintur

Parbhani: Eight Held For Performing Black Magic To Hunt 'Hidden Treasure' In Jintur

Motorcyclist Dies After Crashing Into Parked Truck On Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar-Pune Highway

Motorcyclist Dies After Crashing Into Parked Truck On Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar-Pune Highway

Hingoli Zilla Parishad Faces Backlash As Ideal Teacher Awards Pending For Five Years

Hingoli Zilla Parishad Faces Backlash As Ideal Teacher Awards Pending For Five Years