Nashik Collector Meets Sadhus, Assures Timely Development Works Ahead Of Simhastha Kumbh Mela |

In the backdrop of the upcoming Simhastha Kumbh Mela to be held in Nashik-Trimbakeshwar, District Collector Jalaj Sharma interacted with the sadhus and mahants. On this occasion, he said that various development works for the Kumbh Mela will be completed on time.

He also assured that priority will be given to solving the problems of the sadhus and mahants. In this meeting held at Bhakti Dham, District Collector Sharma interacted with the sadhus and mahants of various akhadas.

On this occasion, General Secretary of the Akhil Bharatiya Sant Samiti Jitendranand Saraswati, National Spokesperson of the Akhada Parishad Bhakti Charandas Maharaj, Mahant of Kailas Math Swami Sanvidanand Saraswati, Mahant of Digambar Akhada Ramkishore Das Shastri, Ramsharan Das Maharaj of Bada Lakshminarayan Temple in Tapovan, Mahant Madhavdas Rathi, Tushar Bhosale, etc., were present.

District Collector Sharma said that various development works have been undertaken for the upcoming Kumbh Mela. The tender process for long-running works has started. Therefore, care will be taken to complete all the work within a short period of time.

“The district administration will communicate with the sadhus and mahants regularly to know their problems. Also, necessary action will be taken after taking note of their suggestions. The process of acquiring the land required for the Sadhugram is going on at a fast pace,” Sharma said.

He further added that the sadhus-mahants of Trimbakeshwar will also be communicated with soon. On this occasion, the sadhus-mahants also made some basic suggestions, which will be implemented soon, he added.