Nashik's Sahil Parakh To Captain Maharashtra Under-19 Cricket Team For Chennai Tour

Nashik District Cricket Association's young player, aggressive left-handed opener Sahil Parakh, who scored a blistering century in his debut series in international cricket, has been selected as the captain of the Maharashtra Under-19 team for the Chennai tour. Along with this, Nashik's all-rounder Samkit Surana has also been included in the team.

The Maharashtra Cricket Association has started preparations for the upcoming 2025-26 cricket season of the BCCI. Against this backdrop, the team will go on a tour of Chennai for the practice matches of the Maharashtra Under-19 team.

Sahil Parakh has been selected as the captain of the Maharashtra team for this practice cricket tour. The 18-member Maharashtra Under-19 team will play four-day matches in Chennai.

Sahil Parakh had earlier batted in style while representing the Indian Under-19 team in the ODI series against Australia in September 2024. He scored an unbeaten 109 off just 75 balls to lead the Indian team to a resounding victory by taking 9 wickets in 22 overs. This performance earned him national recognition.

After that, Sahil Parakh was selected as the vice-captain of the Maharashtra Under-19 team for the BCCI's Vinoo Mankad tournament in the previous season of 2024-25. He has been consistently participating in the BCCI's NCA (National Cricket Academy), Bangalore, for the last three to four years.

He has now been selected as the captain of the Maharashtra Under-19 team on the strength of his remarkable performance in national and state-level tournaments.

On the other hand, Nashik's left-armer Samkit Surana is an emerging all-rounder, and while captaining the Nashik District Under-19 cricket team in the recent season, he performed strongly in both batting and left-arm spin bowling.

Both these Nashik players have been selected in the Maharashtra Under-19 team on the strength of their remarkable performances in national and state-level competitions from time to time.