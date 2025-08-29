Pickup Vehicle Overturns In Nashik: 12 Women Injured On Their Way To Rishi Panchami Festival |

A large crowd of devotees thronged the famous Shiva temple, Ram temple and Jatayu temple at Sarvatirtha Takeda in Igatpuri taluka, for bathing and worshipping Shiva on the occasion of Rishi Panchami on Thursday.

Thousands of women devotees took a bath in the kund and worshipped at this pilgrimage site, informed the temple trustees. However, on this holy occasion, an accident occurred in a pickup vehicle of devotees coming from Malegaon for darshan.

After the Tritiya or Haritalika Puja of the month of Bhadrapada, Parthiv Ganesh Puja is celebrated on Chaturthi and Rishi Panchami is celebrated on Panchami.

In Hindu culture, the fast of Rishi Panchami is of special importance to express gratitude to the seven sages Kashyap, Atri, Bharadwaj, Vishwamitra, Gautam, Jamadagni and Vashishtha.

Every year on the occasion of this fast, female devotees come to Sarvatirtha Takeda for bathing and worship. This year too, worship and darshan were held in a devotional atmosphere in the temple premises.

However, on Thursday morning, a pickup vehicle of devotees coming from Malegaon for darshan on the occasion of Rishi Panchami met with an accident. The vehicle skidded due to the mud on the road and overturned across the road.

Around 12 women were injured in this accident. The injured have been admitted to the hospital at Sarvatirtha Takeda for immediate treatment. Locals and the administration immediately started relief work.

There was tension in the area for some time due to the accident, but the administration brought the situation under control. The temple trustees and locals have appealed to devotees to be alert, especially during rainy conditions.

The police have started an investigation into the accident and are monitoring the condition of the injured.

Although the festival of Rishi Panchami has brought devotion to Sarvatirtha Takeda, the accident has created an atmosphere of anxiety among devotees.

The administration has been directed to maintain the roads and arrange for safe travel as a further precaution.