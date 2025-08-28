Pune Videos: Truck Collides with Two-Wheelers On Mumbai-Bengaluru Highway Service Road Near Ambegaon Budruk; Two Seriously Injured | Sourced

Pune: A truck rear-ended two bikes on the service road of the Mumbai-Bengaluru National Highway, severely injuring two people riding them, including a woman. The incident happened on Thursday afternoon around 3 p.m. near the D Mart in Ambegaon Budruk.

Watch Videos:

Both the two-wheelers were damaged. The incident caused traffic congestion in the area. One eyewitness who spoke to the Free Press Journal said, "The accident happened around 3 p.m. Police were there on the spot. The accident resulted in big and long queues of vehicles, hampering the traffic flow on the national highway too. Both the people riding their two-wheelers, one woman and a man, both middle-aged, were seriously injured. They have been taken to a hospital."

Police said that the accident happened after the truck, which was driven recklessly, couldn't control its speed on a slope and crashed with the two-wheelers. The injured are being treated at a nearby local hospital.

Residents have complained that there is always traffic in this area, and the proximity of the national highway makes it much worse. Accidents occur here frequently. “Police are busy charging fines to people but never manage traffic here,” one resident said. Heavy vehicles, in particular, do not follow the rules and often drive recklessly over the speed limit.