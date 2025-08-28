When Will Dowry Deaths End? Pimpri-Chinchwad Records Over 224 Cases In 5 Years, 30 In 2025 So Far | Canva AI

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Dowry deaths in India are a huge, recurring problem that isn't getting solved despite many laws introduced in favour of women. A statistic of dowry deaths in Pimpri-Chinchwad has come forward, telling just how severe this problem is. In the last 5 years, since 2020, a total of 224 dowry deaths have taken place in the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate (PCPC). In the year 2025 alone, until July 30, 30 dowry deaths have been reported.

The debate regarding dowry deaths was brought to light across the nation after the Vaishnavi Hagawane Suicide Case. Vaishnavi, aged 23, hanged herself on the evening of May 16, 2025, after two years' worth of alleged mental and physical torture at the hands of her husband and in-laws. Reportedly, the major reason for this was the constant dowry demanded by her husband and his family and character suspicions raised against her. She died, and it caused wide outrage as the Hagawane family was politically connected. Vaishnavi also had a 9-month-old infant when she died.

In just the Pimpri-Chinchwad area alone, an area of approximately 30 lakh population, on average, around 47 women die by suicide every year due to harassment by husbands and in-laws over dowry or other reasons. Sources said that most of the suicides committed are by newlyweds, and they take this drastic step within a year of marriage.

The following are the dowry death numbers over the years, according to Pimpri-Chinchwad Police.

- 2018 - 47

- 2019 - 55

- 2020 - 37

- 2021 - 58

- 2022 - 44

- 2023 - 36

- 2024 - 49

- As of July 2025 - 30

India's Recurring Problem

On average, 7,000 dowry deaths occur annually in India based on media reports. That means 19 women lose their lives daily in India due to harassment by husbands and in-laws. According to NCRB data, these are the dowry deaths in India over the years.

- 2017 - 7,634

- 2018 - 7,167

- 2019 - 7,141

- 2020 - 6,966

- 2021 - 6,800

- 2022 - 6,516

Three Recent Incidents in Pimpri Chinchwad

- In Wakad, on August 18, Divya Harshal Suryawanshi, aged 26, died after alleged mental and physical harassment from her husband and in-laws related to dowry. Her husband was an IT engineer. Divya's parents and brothers are accused of murder.

- In Bhosari, on August 25, a woman hanged herself after alleged harassment from her husband, named Abhijeet Shelke (age 31). Her husband and father-in-law, Murlidhar Shelke (age 60), have been arrested.

- In Pimpri, on August 27, Madhvi Mahesh Patil, aged 30, hanged herself after alleged constant harassment by her husband, Mahesh Patil and his family. Police have arrested her husband, Mahesh Pandurang Patil, aged 36, a resident of Ajmera Colony.

Vaishnavi Hagawane Case Latest Updates

On July 14, Bavdhan Police submitted a 1,670-page chargesheet against 11 accused, including her husband Shashank Hagawane and others. A police official told The Free Press Journal, "All of them are in judicial custody as the trial is ongoing at the Yerawada Central Jail. Several accused have tried for bail, but the court hasn't granted it."

Family Name Preferred Over Safety

A woman resident of Pimpri-Chinchwad, on the condition of anonymity, told The Free Press Journal, "Many times, we have seen the parents of the girl tell her to endure the bad treatment she has received over the years. Even when I had problems in my marriage, although its scale was not this big, my parents told me things would get better. It did for me over time, but for many, it doesn't get better. Parents should stand by their daughters' backs every time they complain about anything."

"Demoralisation Due to No Support Leads to Suicides"

Women's Rights Activist Neeta Pardeshi from Pimpri-Chinchwad told The Free Press Journal, "The problems some women face in marriage are very severe. When they go to their parents or law enforcement authorities, they don't get the much-needed support. It demoralises them. Thinking they don't have any other option, they take drastic measures and kill themselves. If the first time your daughter complains, you support her, a life will be saved."

Police Say Trust the 'Bharosa Cell'

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Dr. Shivaji Pawar told The Free Press Journal, "For domestic violence-related cases, we have set up the Bharosa Cell. If you have any problem related to domestic abuse, you should report it to the Bharosa Cell. We handle these cases according to the law. Generally, the issue gets sorted out, but if it doesn't, we register criminal cases against them and take strict action."

The Bharosa Cell has been set up by the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police to handle cases related to women's safety and issues of senior citizens. Its purpose is to act as a one-stop solution to resolve multiple problems, including domestic abuse, harassment, and social issues affecting vulnerable groups. The Bharosa Cell was named after the Hindi word Bharosa, which signifies faith, confidence, and dependability, that is, trust.