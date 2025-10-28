 AR Rahman, Sukhwinder Singh & Hariharan To Perform Live At Pune’s MCA Stadium: Date, Tickets & All You Need To Know
AR Rahman, Sukhwinder Singh & Hariharan To Perform Live At Pune's MCA Stadium: Date, Tickets & All You Need To Know

Actress Mithila Palkar took to Instagram and informed about the event

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, October 28, 2025, 12:26 PM IST
After almost three years, AR Rahman is returning to Pune with his first stadium concert. Being held on November 23 at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Gahunje, the concert will also feature Hariharan Subramani, Chinmayi Sripada and Sukhwinder Singh performing with him.

"Get ready to experience the magical voice of AR Rahman. A grand musical evening with multiple singers and great food and beverages. From blockbuster songs to BIG LED screens, get ready to experience the massive energy and unforgettable performances. This concert cannot be missed," read the description on the District app.

"The first award in the name of world-renowned cartoonist RK Laxman (RK Laxman Award for Excellence) will also be given to a well-known personality at the concert. So, Pune, get ready to experience an electrifying atmosphere with your favourite musicians and singers," it added.

Actress Mithila Palkar took to Instagram and informed about the event. She wrote, "Pune, get ready for the musical spectacle of the year! Witness legends like Sukhwinder Singh, Hariharan, and Chinmayi perform at AR Rahman’s first stadium concert in Pune – happening at the iconic MCA Stadium on 23rd November. This is your chance to be part of a truly unforgettable night of soul-stirring music."

The tickets start from ₹2,499 (South Upper Stand Level 3), ₹3,249 (South Upper Stand Level 2), ₹5,499 (South Pavilion A & B), ₹5,999 (Fan Pit), ₹8,999 (Diamond East and West) and ₹17,499 (Platinum East and West).

