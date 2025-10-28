Nashik: MP Rajabhau Waje Urges Complete Farm Loan Waiver From Centre Amid Rain Crisis | Facebook

Nashik: Over the past few months, continuous, unseasonal, and excessive rainfall across the Nashik district has caused extensive damage to crops, plunging farmers into a severe financial crisis.

Against this backdrop, Nashik Lok Sabha MP Rajabhau Waje met Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shivraj Singh Chouhan in New Delhi on Tuesday, October 28, urging the Centre to announce a complete loan waiver for all farmers affected by the unseasonal and excessive rains in the district.



During the meeting, MP Waje submitted a detailed report and memorandum to the minister. He explained that since May, heavy and erratic rains have devastated major crops such as onion, grapes, soybean, rice, maize, tomatoes, and vegetables. In many places, crops have been destroyed, leaving farmers with nothing.



Waje said that, as a solution to this grave situation, he has demanded that the Centre immediately announce a comprehensive loan waiver scheme. He further emphasised, “Nashik district is the backbone of India’s agricultural economy. The onions and grapes produced here not only strengthen Maharashtra’s but also the country’s export sector. However, in the current situation, farmers’ very existence is at stake. Therefore, the Central Government must act sensitively and take urgent measures.”

“For the past six months, it has been raining continuously. Even after re-sowing crops two or three times, farmers have not been able to harvest anything. Those who somehow managed to produce a little are not getting fair prices for their produce. Farmers are in deep distress. A complete loan waiver and a special relief package are essential in this dire situation,” Waje added.