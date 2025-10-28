 IMD Issues Yellow Alert For Nashik As Unseasonal Rains Cause Massive Crop Damage
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday, October 27, once again issued a Yellow alert for the next three days, predicting light to moderate rainfall.

Prashant NikaleUpdated: Tuesday, October 28, 2025, 05:07 PM IST
IMD Issues Yellow Alert For Nashik As Unseasonal Rains Cause Massive Crop Damage | Twitter/ Pratik Chorge

Unseasonal rains have wreaked havoc in the Nashik for the past few days, causing huge losses to farmers. Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday, October 27, once again issued a Yellow alert for the next three days, predicting light to moderate rainfall.

161 per cent rain in three days

The return of rains had started between October 8 and 12. After that, the Meteorological Department had predicted clear skies. However, suddenly rains appeared in the district and in the last three days, the district has received 161 percent more rain than the average. This unseasonal rain has caused huge losses to agricultural crops.

Extent of damage: Due to unseasonal rains, an area of over 48 thousand hectares has been damaged in the district.

Most affected: The Maize crop has been the most affected by this damage. Along with this, soybean, rice, cotton, onion and vegetable crops have also suffered major damage.

Concerns of grape growers: Heavy rains in Niphad taluka are feared to have a major impact on grape crop.

Alert warning for the next three days

The Meteorological Department has warned citizens and farmers to be alert as there is a possibility of rain for the next three days. Due to this continuous unseasonal rain, farmers are in big financial trouble.

Taluka-wise rainfall (percentage)

Many talukas in the district have recorded double or more rainfall than the average:

| Taluka | Percentage of rainfall |

| Baglan | 252 |

| Deola | 227 |

| Chandwad | 220 |

| Malegaon | 199 |

| Kalvan | 189 |

| Yevla | 165 |

