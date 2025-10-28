Nashik Gears Up For Ranji Trophy: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Unadkat, Shaw Expected In Maharashtra Vs. Saurashtra Ranji Clash

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has once again selected the Nashik District Cricket Association to host a Ranji Trophy match in the 2025–26 season. As a result, the city will once again witness the excitement of first-class cricket when Maharashtra takes on Saurashtra in a four-day Ranji Trophy match from November 1 to 4, 2025, at the Hutatma Anant Kanhere Ground, Golf Club, Nashik.



A special press conference was held by the association’s chairman Dhanpal (Vinod) Shah to announce the event, which was conducted in an atmosphere of great enthusiasm.



For this Ranji Trophy encounter, S. Daniel Manohar (Hyderabad) has been appointed by the BCCI as the Match Referee, while Tanmay Srivastava (Delhi) and Saidarshan Kumar (Ahmedabad) will officiate as Umpires. The BCCI’s neutral pitch curator T. Mohanan (Kerala) has already arrived in Nashik and is working diligently on pitch and ground preparation alongside Nilesh Gaikwad of the Maharashtra Cricket Association and Shekhar Ghosh of the Nashik District Cricket Association.

Cricket enthusiasts in Nashik will have the golden opportunity to witness several international and IPL stars in action — including Ruturaj Gaikwad, Prithvi Shaw, Jaydev Unadkat, and Chetan Sakariya — as well as domestic stalwarts such as Ankit Bawne, Jalaj Saxena, and Arshin Kulkarni.



Nashik District Cricket Association chairman Dhanpal (Vinod) Shah has appealed to all sports and cricket lovers in the city to come forward and enjoy this cricketing spectacle.