Pimpri-Chinchwad Crime: Two Pistols Seized From Baba Shaikh Gang Member Out On Bail In MCOCA Case (VIDEO)

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Pimpri-Chinchwad Police have managed to detain an accused out on bail on the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) of 1999, who has been externed from Pune District. The accused was found with two pistols and two cartridges when arrested, officials announced on Thursday.

Watch Video:

Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate's (PCPC) Crime Branch Unit 4 arrested the accused, identified as Pavan Devendra Baneti (age 24, resident of Pimple Gurav). A case has been registered against him at Sangvi Police Station.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Dr. Shivaji Pawar, an illegal arms identification drive is ongoing within PCPC limits. Senior Police Inspector Arvind Pawar, in charge of Unit 4, and his team were patrolling in the Sangvi area when the team got a tip-off about a person roaming with a gun.

DCP Dr. Pawar said, "The team went there and arrested the accused. Two pistols and two live cartridges were seized from him. Baneti was jailed previously under MCOCA charges. He was released on bail and was externed from Pune District for two years." A police official said that action will be taken against him for violating bail conditions and externment.

This action was conducted under the guidance of Pimpri-Chinchwad Commissioner of Police Vinoy Kumar Choubey, Joint Commissioner of Police Dr. Shashikant Mahavarkar, Additional Commissioner of Police Sarang Awhad, DCP Dr. Shivaji Pawar, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime 1) Dr. Vishal Hire.

The Crime Branch Unit 4 team, led by Senior Police Inspector Arvind Pawar, included Police Sub Inspectors Bharat Gosavi, Mayuresh Salunkhe, Assistant Sub Inspectors Sanjay Gaware, Pravin Dhale, Nitin Dhoraje, Police Constables Krunal Shinde, Suresh Jaybhaye, Tushar Shete, Mohammad Gaus Nadaf, Bhausaheb Rathod, Prashant Saeed, Govind Chavan, Sukhdev Gavande, Amar Rane, Dinkar Aade, Ravi Pawar, and Dhananjay Jadhav.