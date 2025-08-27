PHOTOS: Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Get Advanced Forensic Van To Boost Criminal Investigations | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: To speed up criminal investigations and increase the conviction rate, the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate (PCPC) has received a forensic medical team and a new, advanced van. The Maharashtra State Government's Home Ministry provided the special van, which was inaugurated by Pimpri-Chinchwad Commissioner of Police Vinay Kumar Choubey on Wednesday, on the occassion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

New laws, including the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, came into effect across the country on July 1, 2024. According to these new laws, it is now mandatory to scientifically collect evidence from crime scenes for offenses that carry a sentence of seven years or more. This new forensic team and van are essential for that purpose.

What's Special About The Van?

The van is equipped with all the necessary modern tools and kits for investigation. This includes kits for Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS), DNA, footprints, cyber investigation, fire and explosives, bullet testing, and blood sample analysis. It also contains blood and semen analysis kits for rape cases. Six forensic medical experts have been assigned to the van to collect evidence directly from crime scenes.

This advanced facility will enable the police to collect evidence quickly and accurately, making investigations easier. This is expected to significantly help increase the conviction rate. Police said that this new step by the PCPC will be crucial in curbing crime and strengthening the justice system.