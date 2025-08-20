Pimpri-Chinchwad: Case Registered Against Five In Dowry Death Of Divya Suryawanshi In Wakad; Two Arrested | Sourced

Wakad: A case was registered against five people late Tuesday night in connection with the dowry death of Divya Suryawanshi. The 26-year-old Divya ended her life due to constant torture, allegedly in the name of dowry, by her IT engineer husband and her in-laws. Her family, who complained about this incident to the Wakad Police Station, spoke to the media and claimed that it was murder, not suicide.

Divya's family said that despite spending Rs 20 lakh on the wedding and giving 40 tolas of gold, she was still harassed. She died by suicide on Monday (August 18) evening in Wakad's W57 Housing Society, a high-scale society. The matter came to light on Monday night itself.

Disputes Began Within Six Months of Marriage

Within six months of marriage, disputes began between the couple. Harshal constantly pressured Divya to bring money from her parental home, while other in-laws harassed her for staying at home, not having a job, and making her work hard at home. They subjected her to physical and mental torture. Finally, tired of this harassment, Divya hanged herself in the bedroom on Monday afternoon. Harshal works as an IT engineer in a reputed company. Divya was married to him three years ago in a grand ceremony.

Case Registered Against Five, Two Arrested

The Wakad Police have arrested her husband, Harshal Suryawanshi, and father-in-law, Shantaram Suryawanshi. A case has been registered against Harshal Shantaram Suryawanshi (age 33), Shantaram Uttam Suryawanshi (age 60), mother-in-law Kalpana Shantaram Suryawanshi (age 55, all residents of Wakad), brother-in-law Yogesh Shantaram Suryawanshi (age 40, resident of Ambegaon Budruk), and sister-in-law Jayashree Pawar. Divya's family, who are farmers, came from Dhule on Monday and went to Wakad Police Station to register a complaint. There, the family alleged murder while speaking to the media.

Post-Mortem Confirms Suicide, Police Charge Family for Abetment

The post-mortem report confirmed that Divya died by hanging. However, her relatives have expressed suspicion that she was murdered. The five people booked in this case were charged under sections 108 (abetment of suicide), 80 (dowry death), 85 (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty), 115 (voluntarily causing hurt), 3(5) (common intention), and relevant sections of the Dowry Prohibition Act of 1961.

'This is Murder. Her Husband Killed Her'

Her twin brother, Devendra Khairnar, complained to the Wakad Police Station on the family's behalf. Speaking to the media, he said, "This is murder. Her husband killed her. After six months of marriage, he started harassing her. He told her to bring money and give him gold. The husband and all the in-laws were torturing her for the last 2.5 years."

Spent ₹25 Lakh, Gave 40 Tolas of Gold, We Thought the Situation Would Change

Divya’s mother, Jyoti Khairnar, said, “My daughter would never take the step of suicide. We are certain about this. She constantly told us about the harassment she was facing. However, we remained silent and endured it, thinking her in-laws would eventually understand. For Divya’s wedding, we gave 40 tolas of gold, spent ₹5 lakh for the engagement, and ₹20 lakh for the wedding.”

She Had Injury Marks on Her Mouth, Body

Divya’s brother’s wife, Harshada Devendra Khairnar, said, "They pressured her to go to work. They asked her to bring money for furniture, a TV, and a refrigerator. For the Dhonda festival, when guests were to be hosted, they demanded a two-tola gold ring. At her brother’s wedding, they demanded a gold bracelet. Since ₹10,000 was short for the bracelet, Harshal returned all the money. Only after arranging the remaining amount and sending the money again did Harshal agree to attend the wedding. Divya had injury marks on her body. There was blood near her mouth, and wounds on her hand and waist. That’s why I allege that her in-laws killed her."

Search for Others Ongoing

Senior Police Inspector Shatrughna Mali, in charge of Wakad Police Station, told the Free Press Journal, "This is a case of dowry death. A case has been registered at Wakad Police Station. We have arrested two, the search for others is ongoing. They are out of town; we are investigating the matter further."

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 2) Vishal Gaikwad said, "The complainants have alleged that the torture was ongoing due to multiple reasons, including Divya not having a job, not conceiving, and not bringing money from home. We have registered a case, and Police Sub-Inspector Deepali Mundkar is investigating the matter further."