 Pimpri-Chinchwad: Wakad Man Duped Of ₹77.62 Lakh On Job Promise By Fraudster Claiming To Be Director Of Europe-Based Pharma Company
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePimpri-Chinchwad: Wakad Man Duped Of ₹77.62 Lakh On Job Promise By Fraudster Claiming To Be Director Of Europe-Based Pharma Company

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Wakad Man Duped Of ₹77.62 Lakh On Job Promise By Fraudster Claiming To Be Director Of Europe-Based Pharma Company

A 44-year-old man, a resident of Dutta Mandir Road, has lodged a complaint at Wakad Police Station. A case has been registered against Praveen Vinayak Paritkar (age 62, resident of Wakad), two men named Shiva and Martin, and a woman named Sharma, all of whose full details are currently unknown

Varad BhatkhandeUpdated: Tuesday, August 19, 2025, 04:36 PM IST
article-image
Pimpri-Chinchwad: Wakad Man Duped Of ₹77.62 Lakh On Job Promise By Fraudster Claiming To Be Director Of Europe-Based Pharma Company | File Photo

Wakad: A man from Pimpri-Chinchwad's Wakad has been duped of ₹77.62 lakh on the pretext of being given a job in a Europe-based pharmaceutical company. The accused claimed to be the director of a pharma company in Amsterdam, Netherlands. This incident occurred between December 2024 and July 2025, with the case being registered on Monday. 

A 44-year-old man, a resident of Dutta Mandir Road, has lodged a complaint at Wakad Police Station. A case has been registered against Praveen Vinayak Paritkar (age 62, resident of Wakad), two men named Shiva and Martin, and a woman named Sharma, all of whose full details are currently unknown. 

Read Also
Pune Rains: FITE Urges IT Companies To Let Employees Work From Home Amid Infrastructure Woes
article-image

They have been booked under BNS Sections 316 (criminal breach of trust), 318 (cheating), 3 (common intention), and relevant sections of the Information Technology Act of 2000.

According to the FIR, the complainant was seeking a job when he met the accused Paritkar. Paritkar allegedly told him that he was the director of YEMRK Pharmaceuticals, based in Amsterdam, Netherlands, and claimed that he was in charge of hirings. He promised to hire the complainant, saying he would have to pay some money and that his position would be official in two to three months. Paritkar sent him an offer letter and a five-year contract worth €8,200 (₹8,33,710 approximately) per month.

FPJ Shorts
Thane Cyber Fraud: 52-Year-Old Man Duped Of ₹54 Lakh In Cryptocurrency Investment Scam; Case Registered
Thane Cyber Fraud: 52-Year-Old Man Duped Of ₹54 Lakh In Cryptocurrency Investment Scam; Case Registered
Mumbai Crime: 37-Year-Old History-Sheeter Arrested With Illegal Firearm And Bullet Near Malad’s TOI Bridge
Mumbai Crime: 37-Year-Old History-Sheeter Arrested With Illegal Firearm And Bullet Near Malad’s TOI Bridge
Mumbai Crime: 21-Year-Old Driver Held For Chain-Snatching During Ganpati Procession In Lalbaug
Mumbai Crime: 21-Year-Old Driver Held For Chain-Snatching During Ganpati Procession In Lalbaug
Bhiwandi Court Clash: 2 Lawyers Booked After Parking Dispute Escalates Into FIRs
Bhiwandi Court Clash: 2 Lawyers Booked After Parking Dispute Escalates Into FIRs
Read Also
Pune: Fraud Allegations Surface Against Two IT Companies In Hinjawadi & Bhugaon; Here's All You Need...
article-image

The man named Shiva, claiming to be a customs officer, called him and asked him to pay ₹11.70 lakh for documentation purposes, which the complainant sent to the accused Paritkar. Then a woman named Sharma called the complainant and told him that a courier was received in his name and he would have to pay ₹2.25 lakh. For multiple parcels to be approved, the complainant till date paid ₹77,62,142 to multiple people, including accused Paritkar, Shiva, and Sharma.

However, when the complainant asked for updates about the job and demanded his money back, he stopped receiving responses. Realising he was duped, he lodged a complaint at Wakad Police Station. The case has been forwarded to the Cyber Police Station due to the higher amount involved. Police Inspector Ravikiran Nale and his team are investigating the matter further.

Read Also
Pune VIDEOS: Heavy Rains Cause Waterlogging, Traffic Jams In Hinjawadi, Sinhagad Road, Dhayari,...
article-image

After the Hinjawadi and Bhugaon cases, this is the third case within the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate (PCPC) involving people being duped on the pretext of being given a job. However, the Wakad case is a classic example of cyber fraud, while the other two cases involved freshers being hired and then alleging that the companies did not live up to the promises made in their offer letters.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IMD Issues Orange, Yellow Alert for Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Division, CM Reviews Flood Situation

IMD Issues Orange, Yellow Alert for Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Division, CM Reviews Flood Situation

CMIA Proposes Skill Development Centre In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar To Attract IT Companies

CMIA Proposes Skill Development Centre In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar To Attract IT Companies

Nashik-Mumbai Train Services Disrupted as Heavy Rains Hit Maharashtra

Nashik-Mumbai Train Services Disrupted as Heavy Rains Hit Maharashtra

Onion Prices In Lasalgaon APMC Stabilise After Bangladesh Lifts Import Ban

Onion Prices In Lasalgaon APMC Stabilise After Bangladesh Lifts Import Ban

Nashik: 'Majha Bappa' Art Workshop Held For Students Ahead Of Ganesh Festival

Nashik: 'Majha Bappa' Art Workshop Held For Students Ahead Of Ganesh Festival