 Mumbai-Pune Trains Cancelled Due To Heavy Rains: All You Need To Know
Mumbai’s railway network, considered to be the lifeline of the city, was hit by the heavy rain on Tuesday because of waterlogging. Trains were reportedly running late, causing commuters to be stranded, particularly during peak hours.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, August 19, 2025, 10:42 PM IST
Multiple trains towards and from Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) have been cancelled, diverted and rescheduled following the heavy rain across the city.

The incessant rain has caused waterlogging on roads as well, adding to the inconvenience of commuters. Meanwhile, the breakdown of rail services prompted people to opt for bus service, which was also hit by overcrowding and operational difficulty.

Moreover, a Monorail (RST-4) was stalled between Chembur and Bhakti Park after overcrowding pushed its weight beyond the designed limit, affecting the power supply.

Repotedly, the closure of the Harbour Line caused the over crowding and the stranded passengers were rescued by the Fire Brigade.


In addition to disrupting rail service, on Monday, air traffic at Pune airport was also affected. An IndiGo flight (6E-5387) from Delhi, expected at 1:20 pm, could not land in Pune and was diverted to Hyderabad due to poor visibility.

"Mumbai received 177 mm of rain in around 6 to 8 hour period on Monday and asked citizens to take precautions," said Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Mumbai, Thane and other districts in the state for the coming days in the week as well.

