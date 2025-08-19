 Nashik: 16 New Parking Lots Ahead Of Simhastha Kumbh Mela
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneNashik: 16 New Parking Lots Ahead Of Simhastha Kumbh Mela

Nashik: 16 New Parking Lots Ahead Of Simhastha Kumbh Mela

An important meeting will be organised on August 21 to discuss in detail the department-wise micro-planning for the Simhastha Kumbh Mela.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, August 19, 2025, 08:22 PM IST
article-image
Nashik: 16 New Parking Lots Ahead Of Simhastha Kumbh Mela | Representative Image

In the wake of the upcoming Samastha Kumbh Mela, authorities in Nashik have decided to set up 16 parking places across the city for better traffic management on Monday.

While various decisions are being made at the administrative level to ensure that the upcoming Simhastha Kumbh Mela passes smoothly, it is clear that priority is being given to traffic planning. 

From this perspective, it has been decided to set up parking at sixteen places so that the traffic planning does not collapse due to devotees coming from eight main routes in the city. This decision will avoid a large number of devotees.

A planning meeting regarding parking was held on Monday, where Municipal Commissioner Manisha Khatri and other high-level officials of the relevant department were present on this occasion.

FPJ Shorts
Thane Cyber Fraud: 52-Year-Old Man Duped Of ₹54 Lakh In Cryptocurrency Investment Scam; Case Registered
Thane Cyber Fraud: 52-Year-Old Man Duped Of ₹54 Lakh In Cryptocurrency Investment Scam; Case Registered
Mumbai Crime: 37-Year-Old History-Sheeter Arrested With Illegal Firearm And Bullet Near Malad’s TOI Bridge
Mumbai Crime: 37-Year-Old History-Sheeter Arrested With Illegal Firearm And Bullet Near Malad’s TOI Bridge
Mumbai Crime: 21-Year-Old Driver Held For Chain-Snatching During Ganpati Procession In Lalbaug
Mumbai Crime: 21-Year-Old Driver Held For Chain-Snatching During Ganpati Procession In Lalbaug
Bhiwandi Court Clash: 2 Lawyers Booked After Parking Dispute Escalates Into FIRs
Bhiwandi Court Clash: 2 Lawyers Booked After Parking Dispute Escalates Into FIRs

The number of devotees coming from outside during the Simhastha Kumbh Mela will be in significant numbers. Therefore, there was a consensus in the meeting on detailed traffic planning and implementation. 

Read Also
In This Pune Temple, Lord Ganesha's Idol Has Three Trunks; Here You'll Find Bappa Seated On A...
article-image

The role of the municipal administration, public works department and police administration, along with the civic body, will be important in this planning.

For this, the meeting discussed the effective use of digital technology and crowd management. It was also agreed to plan so that devotees do not have to face any problems from entering the city to exiting. 

The meeting was attended by additional municipal commissioner Pradeep Chaudhary, police assistant Chandrakant Khandvi, city engineer Sanjay Agarwal, ST department's Kiran Bhosale, Jalsanda department's Sonal Shahane and other officials.

Read Also
Heavy Rains Throw Pune Out Of Gear: Flights Delayed, Roads Waterlogged, Traffic Crawls
article-image

Meanwhile, an important meeting will be organised on August 21 to discuss in detail the department-wise micro-planning for the Simhastha Kumbh Mela.

Administrative sources informed that Divisional Commissioner Dr. Praveen Gedam, District Collector Jalaj Sharma and Municipal Commissioner Manisha Khatri will be the chief guests on this occasion.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IMD Issues Orange, Yellow Alert for Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Division, CM Reviews Flood Situation

IMD Issues Orange, Yellow Alert for Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Division, CM Reviews Flood Situation

CMIA Proposes Skill Development Centre In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar To Attract IT Companies

CMIA Proposes Skill Development Centre In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar To Attract IT Companies

Nashik-Mumbai Train Services Disrupted as Heavy Rains Hit Maharashtra

Nashik-Mumbai Train Services Disrupted as Heavy Rains Hit Maharashtra

Onion Prices In Lasalgaon APMC Stabilise After Bangladesh Lifts Import Ban

Onion Prices In Lasalgaon APMC Stabilise After Bangladesh Lifts Import Ban

Nashik: 'Majha Bappa' Art Workshop Held For Students Ahead Of Ganesh Festival

Nashik: 'Majha Bappa' Art Workshop Held For Students Ahead Of Ganesh Festival