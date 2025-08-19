Nashik: 16 New Parking Lots Ahead Of Simhastha Kumbh Mela | Representative Image

In the wake of the upcoming Samastha Kumbh Mela, authorities in Nashik have decided to set up 16 parking places across the city for better traffic management on Monday.

While various decisions are being made at the administrative level to ensure that the upcoming Simhastha Kumbh Mela passes smoothly, it is clear that priority is being given to traffic planning.

From this perspective, it has been decided to set up parking at sixteen places so that the traffic planning does not collapse due to devotees coming from eight main routes in the city. This decision will avoid a large number of devotees.

A planning meeting regarding parking was held on Monday, where Municipal Commissioner Manisha Khatri and other high-level officials of the relevant department were present on this occasion.

The number of devotees coming from outside during the Simhastha Kumbh Mela will be in significant numbers. Therefore, there was a consensus in the meeting on detailed traffic planning and implementation.

The role of the municipal administration, public works department and police administration, along with the civic body, will be important in this planning.

For this, the meeting discussed the effective use of digital technology and crowd management. It was also agreed to plan so that devotees do not have to face any problems from entering the city to exiting.

The meeting was attended by additional municipal commissioner Pradeep Chaudhary, police assistant Chandrakant Khandvi, city engineer Sanjay Agarwal, ST department's Kiran Bhosale, Jalsanda department's Sonal Shahane and other officials.

Meanwhile, an important meeting will be organised on August 21 to discuss in detail the department-wise micro-planning for the Simhastha Kumbh Mela.

Administrative sources informed that Divisional Commissioner Dr. Praveen Gedam, District Collector Jalaj Sharma and Municipal Commissioner Manisha Khatri will be the chief guests on this occasion.